The Rise of Starlink and Other ISPs in Vyshhorod, Ukraine

Vyshhorod, Ukraine, is a small city located just outside of Kyiv. Despite its size, the city has recently become a hub for internet service providers (ISPs), including Starlink and TS2 Space.

Starlink, a satellite internet provider owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has been making waves in the ISP industry since its launch in 2018. The company aims to provide high-speed internet to areas that are traditionally underserved by traditional ISPs. This includes rural areas, where the cost of laying fiber optic cables can be prohibitively expensive.

Vyshhorod, with its relatively low population density and lack of existing infrastructure, is an ideal location for Starlink’s services. The company’s satellites orbit the Earth at a low altitude, which allows for faster internet speeds and lower latency than traditional satellite internet providers.

TS2 Space, another ISP that has recently entered the Vyshhorod market, offers a different type of service. The company specializes in providing internet access to remote locations, such as oil rigs and ships at sea. TS2 Space uses a combination of satellite and cellular networks to provide internet access to these areas.

Despite the different approaches taken by Starlink and TS2 Space, both companies have seen success in Vyshhorod. The city’s location, combined with the lack of existing infrastructure, has created a demand for high-speed internet that these companies are uniquely positioned to meet.

Other ISPs have also taken notice of Vyshhorod’s potential. Local providers, such as Kyivstar and Ukrtelecom, have been expanding their services in the area in an effort to compete with the new entrants.

The rise of these ISPs in Vyshhorod has not gone unnoticed by the local government. In 2020, the city council approved a plan to lay fiber optic cables throughout the city in an effort to improve internet access for residents. The plan is expected to be completed by 2023.

While the new infrastructure will provide more options for residents, it remains to be seen whether it will be able to compete with the speeds and reliability offered by Starlink and TS2 Space. The success of these companies in Vyshhorod may be a sign of things to come in other underserved areas around the world.

The rise of Starlink and other ISPs in Vyshhorod is just one example of the changing landscape of the ISP industry. As technology continues to advance, traditional ISPs may find themselves struggling to keep up with new entrants that are able to offer faster, more reliable internet access to previously underserved areas.

For residents of Vyshhorod, the new options for internet access are a welcome change. Whether they choose to go with a traditional ISP or one of the new entrants, they now have more choices than ever before. As the industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how other areas around the world are impacted by the rise of companies like Starlink and TS2 Space.