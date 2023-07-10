The History of Inmarsat Classic Aero

Inmarsat Classic Aero is a satellite communication system that has been in use in the aviation industry for over three decades. It was first introduced in 1989 and has since played a significant role in aviation safety and emergency communications.

The system was developed by Inmarsat, a British satellite telecommunications company, to provide global coverage for voice and data communications for the aviation industry. It was designed to operate on the L-band frequency, which is less prone to interference and provides better signal quality than other frequencies.

Inmarsat Classic Aero was initially used for voice communications between pilots and air traffic controllers. It allowed pilots to communicate with ground stations and other aircraft, even when they were flying over remote areas or over the ocean, where traditional communication systems were not available.

The system was also used for sending and receiving data, such as weather reports, flight plans, and aircraft performance data. This information was crucial for flight planning and monitoring, and it helped pilots make informed decisions during flights.

In addition to its communication capabilities, Inmarsat Classic Aero played a critical role in aviation safety. The system was equipped with a distress alert feature that allowed pilots to send a distress signal in case of an emergency. The signal would be received by a ground station, which would then alert the appropriate authorities and initiate a search and rescue operation.

Over the years, Inmarsat Classic Aero has undergone several upgrades and improvements to enhance its capabilities and reliability. In 2010, Inmarsat launched the third-generation of the system, known as Classic Aero H+. This version offered faster data speeds, improved voice quality, and better coverage.

Despite the introduction of newer communication systems, such as satellite-based voice and data systems, Inmarsat Classic Aero remains a critical component of aviation safety and emergency communications. It is still widely used by airlines and other aviation operators, especially for flights over remote areas or over the ocean, where other communication systems may not be available.

Inmarsat Classic Aero has played a significant role in several aviation incidents and accidents over the years. In 2009, an Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all 228 people on board. The aircraft’s Inmarsat Classic Aero system was instrumental in locating the wreckage and recovering the flight data recorder, which helped investigators determine the cause of the crash.

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The aircraft’s Inmarsat Classic Aero system was used to track its last known location and to communicate with the aircraft during its final hours. The system’s data helped investigators narrow down the search area and eventually locate the wreckage in the Indian Ocean.

Inmarsat Classic Aero has proven to be a reliable and essential communication system for the aviation industry. Its role in aviation safety and emergency communications cannot be overstated. As technology continues to evolve, it is likely that newer and more advanced communication systems will be introduced. However, Inmarsat Classic Aero will always be remembered as a pioneer in satellite communication and a critical component of aviation safety.