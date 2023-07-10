Starlink’s Online Shop: A Comprehensive Guide to Equipment and Accessories

Starlink, the satellite internet service provider, has revolutionized the way we access the internet. With its advanced technology, Starlink has made it possible for people living in remote areas to have access to high-speed internet. If you’re considering getting Starlink, you’ll need to know what equipment you need to get started. In this article, we’ll provide a comprehensive guide to Starlink equipment and accessories.

Starlink Equipment: What You Need to Get Started

To get started with Starlink, you’ll need to purchase the Starlink Kit, which includes the following:

1. Starlink Dish: The Starlink Dish is a satellite dish that receives the internet signal from space. It’s a flat, circular dish that’s about 19 inches in diameter. The dish is designed to be mounted on a pole or tripod, which is included in the kit.

2. Starlink Router: The Starlink Router is a small, white box that connects to the Starlink Dish and provides Wi-Fi access to your devices. The router has four Ethernet ports, so you can connect devices that don’t have Wi-Fi.

3. Power Supply: The Starlink Kit comes with a power supply that connects to the router and provides power to the dish.

4. Cables: The kit includes all the cables you need to connect the dish, router, and power supply.

Once you have the Starlink Kit, you’ll need to set it up. The setup process is straightforward and can be done in a few easy steps.

Setting Up Your Starlink Equipment

1. Find a clear view of the sky: The Starlink Dish needs a clear view of the sky to receive the internet signal. Find a spot where the dish has an unobstructed view of the sky.

2. Mount the dish: Use the pole or tripod included in the kit to mount the dish. Make sure the dish is level and pointed in the right direction.

3. Connect the cables: Connect the cables from the dish to the router and power supply.

4. Power up: Plug in the power supply and turn on the router.

5. Connect your devices: Use the Wi-Fi password provided with the router to connect your devices to the internet.

Starlink Accessories: Enhancing Your Internet Experience

In addition to the Starlink Kit, there are several accessories you can purchase to enhance your internet experience.

1. Starlink Wi-Fi Extender: If you have a large home or need to extend your Wi-Fi signal, the Starlink Wi-Fi Extender is a great accessory. It’s a small device that plugs into an electrical outlet and extends the Wi-Fi signal from your router.

2. Starlink Antenna Mount: If you need to mount your Starlink Dish on a roof or other elevated surface, the Starlink Antenna Mount is a great accessory. It’s a sturdy mount that can be adjusted to the perfect angle for optimal signal reception.

3. Starlink Ethernet Cable: If you need to connect a device to your router that doesn’t have Wi-Fi, the Starlink Ethernet Cable is a great accessory. It’s a high-quality cable that provides a fast and reliable connection.

Conclusion

Starlink’s online shop offers a wide range of equipment and accessories to enhance your internet experience. The Starlink Kit is all you need to get started, but the accessories can help you extend your Wi-Fi signal, mount your dish in the perfect location, and connect devices that don’t have Wi-Fi. With Starlink, you can enjoy high-speed internet no matter where you live.