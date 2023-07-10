Starlink, the satellite internet service from SpaceX, has been making waves in the tech world since its launch in 2018. With promises of high-speed internet in even the most remote areas, Starlink has garnered a lot of attention from people looking to escape the limitations of traditional internet providers. But how exactly do you buy Starlink? Here’s what you need to know.

First and foremost, it’s important to research Starlink’s availability in your area. While the service is expanding rapidly, it’s not yet available everywhere. You can check Starlink’s website to see if your location is included in the current beta testing phase. If it is, you can sign up for updates on when the service will be available to you. If it’s not, you’ll have to wait until Starlink expands its coverage.

Assuming Starlink is available in your area, the next step is to place an order. This can be done through Starlink’s website, where you’ll be asked to provide your shipping and payment information. Keep in mind that Starlink requires a $99 deposit to secure your order, which is refundable if you decide to cancel before your equipment ships.

Once you’ve placed your order, you’ll need to wait for your Starlink kit to arrive. This includes a satellite dish, a Wi-Fi router, and all necessary cables and mounting hardware. It’s important to note that the dish is quite large (about the size of a pizza box), so you’ll need a clear view of the sky to install it. Starlink recommends mounting the dish on a roof or other elevated surface for optimal performance.

Once your kit arrives, it’s time to set up your Starlink service. This involves connecting the dish to your router and powering everything on. Starlink provides detailed instructions on how to do this, and the process is generally straightforward. However, if you’re not comfortable with technology, you may want to enlist the help of a friend or family member.

Assuming everything is set up correctly, you should be able to connect to the internet via Starlink. The service promises speeds of up to 150 Mbps, which is significantly faster than many traditional internet providers. However, keep in mind that actual speeds may vary depending on factors such as weather and network congestion.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Starlink is a subscription service. You’ll need to pay a monthly fee to continue using the service, which is currently $99 per month. While this may seem steep compared to some traditional internet providers, it’s important to remember that Starlink is designed for people who don’t have access to those providers. For many, the benefits of high-speed internet in even the most remote areas outweigh the cost.

In conclusion, buying Starlink is a relatively straightforward process, assuming the service is available in your area. By researching availability, placing an order, setting up your equipment, and subscribing to the service, you can enjoy high-speed internet no matter where you live. While there are some upfront costs and ongoing fees, many people find that the benefits of Starlink are well worth it.