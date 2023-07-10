Overview of Leica Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic BDC Scope 50311

Leica, a renowned German optics company, has recently launched its latest addition to the Amplus6 series, the 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic BDC Scope 50311. This new scope is designed to cater to the needs of hunters and shooters who demand high-quality optics with advanced features.

The Leica Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic BDC Scope 50311 is built with a 50mm objective lens, which provides a clear and bright image even in low light conditions. The scope also features a 6x zoom range, which allows the user to adjust the magnification according to their needs. The scope is equipped with a ballistic drop compensation (BDC) reticle, which helps the user to compensate for bullet drop at different ranges.

The BDC reticle is designed to provide accurate holdover points for different distances, making it easier for the user to take accurate shots at long ranges. The reticle is also illuminated, which makes it easier to use in low light conditions. The scope features a second focal plane reticle, which means that the size of the reticle remains constant regardless of the magnification setting.

The Leica Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic BDC Scope 50311 is built with high-quality materials, which makes it durable and reliable. The scope is made of aircraft-grade aluminum, which makes it lightweight and strong. The scope is also waterproof and fog proof, which makes it suitable for use in different weather conditions.

The scope is equipped with a fast-focus eyepiece, which allows the user to quickly adjust the focus of the reticle. The scope also features a locking elevation turret, which prevents accidental adjustments to the elevation setting. The scope is also equipped with a zero-stop function, which allows the user to quickly return to their zero setting after making adjustments.

The Leica Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic BDC Scope 50311 is designed to be easy to use and intuitive. The scope is equipped with a side parallax adjustment, which allows the user to adjust the parallax setting without taking their eyes off the target. The scope also features a low-profile windage turret, which makes it easier to make windage adjustments.

In conclusion, the Leica Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic BDC Scope 50311 is a high-quality scope that is designed to cater to the needs of hunters and shooters who demand advanced features and reliable performance. The scope is built with high-quality materials, which makes it durable and reliable. The scope is also easy to use and intuitive, which makes it suitable for both novice and experienced users. If you are looking for a high-quality scope that can help you take accurate shots at long ranges, then the Leica Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic BDC Scope 50311 is definitely worth considering.