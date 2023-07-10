5 Reasons Why You Need the DJI OM Magnetic Ring Holder

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently released a new accessory for their popular DJI OM smartphone gimbal – the DJI OM Magnetic Ring Holder. This small yet powerful accessory has quickly become a must-have for anyone who uses the DJI OM, and for good reason. Here are five reasons why you need the DJI OM Magnetic Ring Holder.

1. Improved Stability

One of the biggest challenges when using a smartphone gimbal is maintaining stability while filming. The DJI OM Magnetic Ring Holder solves this problem by providing a secure grip on your phone. The ring holder attaches to the back of your phone and allows you to hold it more securely, reducing the chances of dropping it while filming. This added stability translates to smoother, more professional-looking footage.

2. Easy One-Handed Use

The DJI OM Magnetic Ring Holder also makes it easier to use your phone with one hand. The ring holder allows you to grip your phone more securely, freeing up your other hand to adjust the gimbal or make other adjustments. This is especially useful when filming in tight spaces or when you need to quickly adjust your shot.

3. Versatile Mounting Options

The DJI OM Magnetic Ring Holder is not just a ring holder – it also doubles as a mounting point for your phone. The ring holder attaches to the back of your phone and can be used to mount your phone on any magnetic surface. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for filming, allowing you to mount your phone on walls, ceilings, or any other magnetic surface.

4. Convenient Storage

When you’re not using your DJI OM, the Magnetic Ring Holder also serves as a convenient storage solution. The ring holder attaches to the back of the gimbal, allowing you to easily store your phone while you’re on the go. This eliminates the need for a separate phone holder or case, making it easier to carry everything you need in one compact package.

5. Affordable Price

Finally, the DJI OM Magnetic Ring Holder is an affordable accessory that provides a lot of value for its price. At just $19,99, it’s a small investment that can make a big difference in the quality of your footage. It’s also a great way to extend the life of your phone by reducing the chances of dropping it while filming.

In conclusion, the DJI OM Magnetic Ring Holder is a must-have accessory for anyone who uses the DJI OM smartphone gimbal. It provides improved stability, easy one-handed use, versatile mounting options, convenient storage, and an affordable price. Whether you’re a professional filmmaker or a hobbyist, the DJI OM Magnetic Ring Holder is a small investment that can make a big difference in the quality of your footage.