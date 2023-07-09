Drones have become an essential tool for inspecting public spaces, providing a bird’s eye view of areas that are difficult to access. They have revolutionized the way inspections are carried out, making them faster, safer, and more efficient. With the increasing demand for drone inspections, there are now numerous models available in the market. In this article, we will discuss the top 5 drones for inspection of public spaces.

1. DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise

The DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise is a versatile drone that is perfect for inspection of public spaces. It has a 4K camera that can capture high-quality images and videos, making it easy to identify any issues. The drone also has a thermal camera that can detect heat signatures, making it ideal for inspections at night or in low light conditions. The Mavic 2 Enterprise has a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and can cover a distance of up to 8 km.

2. DJI Phantom 4 RTK

The DJI Phantom 4 RTK is a professional-grade drone that is designed for high-precision mapping and inspection. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can capture detailed images and videos, making it easy to identify any issues. The drone also has a built-in RTK module that provides centimeter-level accuracy, making it ideal for inspections that require high precision. The Phantom 4 RTK has a maximum flight time of 30 minutes and can cover a distance of up to 7 km.

3. Autel Robotics EVO II

The Autel Robotics EVO II is a powerful drone that is perfect for inspection of public spaces. It has a 48-megapixel camera that can capture high-resolution images and videos, making it easy to identify any issues. The drone also has a thermal camera that can detect heat signatures, making it ideal for inspections at night or in low light conditions. The EVO II has a maximum flight time of 40 minutes and can cover a distance of up to 9 km.

4. Yuneec H520

The Yuneec H520 is a professional-grade drone that is designed for inspection of public spaces. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can capture detailed images and videos, making it easy to identify any issues. The drone also has a thermal camera that can detect heat signatures, making it ideal for inspections at night or in low light conditions. The H520 has a maximum flight time of 28 minutes and can cover a distance of up to 1.6 km.

5. Parrot Anafi USA

The Parrot Anafi USA is a lightweight drone that is perfect for inspection of public spaces. It has a 21-megapixel camera that can capture high-quality images and videos, making it easy to identify any issues. The drone also has a thermal camera that can detect heat signatures, making it ideal for inspections at night or in low light conditions. The Anafi USA has a maximum flight time of 32 minutes and can cover a distance of up to 4 km.

In conclusion, drones have become an essential tool for inspection of public spaces, providing a bird’s eye view of areas that are difficult to access. The DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise, DJI Phantom 4 RTK, Autel Robotics EVO II, Yuneec H520, and Parrot Anafi USA are the top 5 drones for inspection of public spaces. Each drone has its unique features and capabilities, making it ideal for different types of inspections. When choosing a drone for inspection of public spaces, it is essential to consider the specific requirements of the inspection and choose a drone that meets those requirements.