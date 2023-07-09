Suriname, a small country located on the northeastern coast of South America, has come a long way in terms of internet connectivity. The country has a population of approximately 600,000 people, and the internet has become an integral part of their daily lives. However, the history of internet in Suriname has not always been smooth sailing.

In the early 1990s, the internet was introduced to Suriname. At that time, internet access was limited to a small number of government officials and academics. The first internet service provider (ISP) in Suriname was Telesur, which was established in 1996. Telesur initially provided dial-up internet services, which were slow and unreliable.

In the early 2000s, the government of Suriname recognized the importance of internet connectivity and began investing in the development of the country’s telecommunications infrastructure. The government established the Telecommunications Authority Suriname (TAS) to regulate the telecommunications sector and promote competition among ISPs.

As a result of these efforts, the internet began to gain popularity in Suriname. The number of ISPs increased, and internet speeds improved. In 2007, the government launched a project to provide free Wi-Fi in the capital city of Paramaribo. The project was a success, and it helped to increase internet usage in the country.

Despite these improvements, internet connectivity in Suriname still faces challenges. The country’s telecommunications infrastructure is outdated and in need of modernization. Many areas of the country still lack access to high-speed internet, and the cost of internet services remains high.

In recent years, the government of Suriname has taken steps to address these challenges. In 2016, the government launched a project to upgrade the country’s telecommunications infrastructure. The project, which is being carried out in partnership with Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, aims to improve internet speeds and expand internet access throughout the country.

The government has also taken steps to reduce the cost of internet services. In 2018, the government announced that it would reduce the tax on internet services from 8% to 5%. This move was welcomed by ISPs and consumers alike, as it made internet services more affordable.

Today, internet usage in Suriname continues to grow. According to a report by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the percentage of individuals using the internet in Suriname increased from 6.4% in 2005 to 38.5% in 2019. This growth is expected to continue in the coming years, as the government continues to invest in the development of the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

In conclusion, the history of internet in Suriname has been marked by both progress and challenges. While the country has come a long way in terms of internet connectivity, there is still much work to be done. The government’s efforts to modernize the country’s telecommunications infrastructure and reduce the cost of internet services are steps in the right direction. With continued investment and innovation, Suriname can continue to improve its internet connectivity and bring the benefits of the digital age to its citizens.