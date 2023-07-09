The EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD2 (MOA) is a top-of-the-line scope that has been designed for precision shooting. This scope is ideal for long-range shooting and has been built to withstand harsh conditions. In this article, we will review the EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD2 (MOA) and discuss its features, performance, and overall value.

Features

The EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD2 (MOA) has a number of impressive features that make it stand out from other scopes on the market. One of the most notable features is the first focal plane reticle. This means that the reticle will change in size as you zoom in and out, allowing for more accurate shots at any range.

The scope also has a 50mm objective lens, which allows for a bright and clear image even in low light conditions. The lens is made from high-quality glass and has been coated to reduce glare and improve clarity.

Another feature of the EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD2 (MOA) is the locking elevation and windage turrets. These turrets can be easily adjusted and locked into place, ensuring that your scope stays zeroed in even during heavy recoil.

Performance

The performance of the EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD2 (MOA) is outstanding. The scope is incredibly accurate and allows for precise shots at long ranges. The first focal plane reticle is a game-changer, allowing for accurate shots at any range.

The lens is also incredibly clear and bright, even in low light conditions. This makes it easy to see your target and take accurate shots, even in challenging lighting situations.

The locking elevation and windage turrets are also a great feature, as they ensure that your scope stays zeroed in even during heavy recoil. This is especially important for long-range shooting, where even the slightest adjustment can make a big difference in accuracy.

Overall Value

The EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD2 (MOA) is a high-end scope that comes with a high price tag. However, the performance and features of this scope make it well worth the investment for serious shooters.

The first focal plane reticle alone is a game-changer, allowing for accurate shots at any range. The lens is also incredibly clear and bright, making it easy to see your target even in low light conditions.

The locking elevation and windage turrets are also a great feature, ensuring that your scope stays zeroed in even during heavy recoil. This is especially important for long-range shooting, where accuracy is key.

Overall, the EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD2 (MOA) is an outstanding scope that is well worth the investment for serious shooters. Its features and performance make it one of the best scopes on the market for long-range shooting.