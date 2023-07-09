Satellite Internet in Zimbabwe: Prices, Providers, Services

The internet has become an essential part of our daily lives, and Zimbabwe is no exception. However, the country’s internet infrastructure is still underdeveloped, and many areas do not have access to reliable internet services. This is where satellite internet comes in, providing a viable alternative for those who cannot access traditional internet services.

Satellite internet is a technology that uses satellites orbiting the earth to provide internet connectivity to remote areas. It is a reliable and fast internet service that can be accessed from anywhere in the world. In Zimbabwe, there are several providers of satellite internet services, each with its own pricing and service offerings.

The prices of satellite internet in Zimbabwe vary depending on the provider and the package selected. The cost of installation and equipment is also a factor to consider. The prices range from as low as $50 per month to as high as $500 per month, depending on the speed and data allowance.

One of the providers of satellite internet in Zimbabwe is YahClick. They offer various packages, starting from $50 per month for a 5Mbps download speed and 10GB data allowance. The highest package is $500 per month for a 50Mbps download speed and 500GB data allowance. The installation fee is $250, and the equipment cost ranges from $500 to $1000, depending on the package selected.

Another provider of satellite internet in Zimbabwe is Avanti. They offer packages starting from $99 per month for a 10Mbps download speed and 10GB data allowance. The highest package is $399 per month for a 30Mbps download speed and 100GB data allowance. The installation fee is $350, and the equipment cost ranges from $700 to $1500, depending on the package selected.

A third provider of satellite internet in Zimbabwe is Liquid Telecom. They offer packages starting from $150 per month for a 10Mbps download speed and 20GB data allowance. The highest package is $500 per month for a 30Mbps download speed and 100GB data allowance. The installation fee is $250, and the equipment cost ranges from $500 to $1000, depending on the package selected.

It is important to note that the prices of satellite internet in Zimbabwe are higher than traditional internet services. This is due to the cost of equipment and installation, as well as the limited number of providers. However, satellite internet is a viable alternative for those who cannot access traditional internet services, especially in remote areas.

In terms of service offerings, satellite internet providers in Zimbabwe offer various packages with different speeds and data allowances. Some providers also offer additional services such as voice calls and television services. It is important to research and compare the different packages and providers to find the one that best suits your needs and budget.

In conclusion, satellite internet is a reliable and fast internet service that provides a viable alternative for those who cannot access traditional internet services in Zimbabwe. The prices of satellite internet in Zimbabwe vary depending on the provider and the package selected, with prices ranging from $50 to $500 per month. It is important to research and compare the different packages and providers to find the one that best suits your needs and budget.