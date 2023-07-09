Space tourism is no longer a far-fetched idea. With companies like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin offering trips to space, it is now possible for ordinary people to experience the thrill of space travel. However, before embarking on a space tourism flight, it is important to know what to expect. In this article, we will take a closer look at what to expect on a space tourism flight, starting with the launch experience.

Preparing for Liftoff: The Launch Experience

The launch experience is one of the most exciting and nerve-wracking parts of a space tourism flight. It is the moment when the spacecraft is propelled into space, and passengers experience the intense force of the launch. Before the launch, passengers will undergo extensive training to prepare them for the experience.

During the launch, passengers will be seated in a reclined position, facing upwards. This position helps to distribute the force of the launch evenly throughout the body. The spacecraft will be propelled into space by powerful engines, and passengers will experience a force of up to 3Gs. This force is equivalent to three times the force of gravity on Earth.

As the spacecraft ascends, passengers will feel the pressure in their ears and may experience a feeling of weightlessness. The ascent to space takes approximately 10 minutes, and during this time, passengers will be able to see the curvature of the Earth and the darkness of space.

Once the spacecraft reaches the desired altitude, the engines will shut off, and passengers will experience weightlessness. This is the moment when passengers can unbuckle their seatbelts and float around the cabin. The feeling of weightlessness is one of the most unique and memorable experiences of a space tourism flight.

After a few minutes of weightlessness, passengers will be instructed to buckle up again as the spacecraft begins its descent back to Earth. The descent is a controlled freefall, and passengers will experience a force of up to 5Gs. This force is equivalent to five times the force of gravity on Earth.

As the spacecraft approaches Earth, the engines will reignite, and passengers will feel the force of deceleration. The spacecraft will then glide back to Earth and land on a runway, similar to a commercial airplane.

Conclusion

The launch experience is one of the most thrilling parts of a space tourism flight. It is the moment when passengers are propelled into space and experience the intense force of the launch. While the launch can be nerve-wracking, passengers are well-prepared through extensive training. Once in space, passengers will experience weightlessness and have the opportunity to float around the cabin. The descent back to Earth is a controlled freefall, and passengers will experience a force of up to 5Gs. Overall, the launch experience is an unforgettable part of a space tourism flight, and one that passengers will remember for the rest of their lives.