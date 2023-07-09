Overview of Blue Origin’s Spaceships

Blue Origin, the spaceflight company founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has been making headlines in recent years for its ambitious plans to revolutionize space travel. One of the key components of this vision is the development of reusable spaceships that can take humans and cargo into space and return safely to Earth.

Blue Origin’s flagship spacecraft is the New Shepard, a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) vehicle designed to carry up to six passengers to suborbital space. The New Shepard is powered by a single BE-3 engine, which uses liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as propellants. The engine is capable of producing 110,000 pounds of thrust, allowing the New Shepard to reach speeds of up to Mach 3 (three times the speed of sound) and an altitude of over 100 kilometers.

One of the most impressive features of the New Shepard is its ability to land vertically, much like a rocket. This is made possible by the use of four landing legs that deploy from the bottom of the spacecraft just before touchdown. The legs are equipped with shock absorbers to cushion the landing and ensure a smooth touchdown.

In addition to the New Shepard, Blue Origin is also developing a larger spacecraft called the New Glenn. This vehicle is designed to be capable of carrying both crew and cargo into orbit around the Earth. The New Glenn will be powered by seven BE-4 engines, which use methane and liquid oxygen as propellants. The BE-4 is currently undergoing testing and is expected to be one of the most powerful rocket engines in the world when it enters service.

The New Glenn will be able to carry up to 13 metric tons of cargo into low Earth orbit and up to 45 metric tons into geostationary orbit. It will also be capable of launching crewed missions to the International Space Station and beyond. Like the New Shepard, the New Glenn will be fully reusable, with the first stage of the rocket returning to Earth for vertical landing.

Blue Origin is also working on a lunar lander called the Blue Moon, which is designed to carry cargo and eventually humans to the surface of the Moon. The Blue Moon will be powered by a BE-7 engine, which uses liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as propellants. The engine is currently undergoing testing and is expected to be ready for use in the early 2020s.

The Blue Moon will be able to carry up to 3.6 metric tons of cargo to the lunar surface. It will also be equipped with a precision landing system that will allow it to land within 100 meters of a designated target. Blue Origin has stated that it plans to use the Blue Moon to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon, with the goal of eventually using it as a base for missions to Mars and beyond.

Overall, Blue Origin’s spaceships represent some of the most advanced and innovative technology in the field of spaceflight. With their reusable designs and powerful engines, these spacecraft have the potential to make space travel more accessible and affordable than ever before. As Blue Origin continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in space, it will be exciting to see what new technologies and innovations they will bring to the table in the years to come.