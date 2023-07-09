Overview of Blue Origin’s Flight Costs

Blue Origin, the spaceflight company founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has been making headlines recently with its successful suborbital flight on July 20th, 2021. With this achievement, many people are wondering how much it costs to fly with Blue Origin.

Blue Origin offers two types of flights: suborbital and orbital. Suborbital flights are short trips that go up to the edge of space and back down, while orbital flights go all the way around the Earth. As of now, Blue Origin has only conducted suborbital flights, with plans to launch orbital flights in the future.

The cost of a suborbital flight with Blue Origin has not been officially announced, but it is estimated to be around $200,000 to $300,000 per seat. This is in line with the cost of similar suborbital flights offered by other companies such as Virgin Galactic and SpaceX.

However, Blue Origin has not yet opened up ticket sales for its suborbital flights. Instead, the company has been auctioning off seats on its first few flights to the highest bidders. The first seat on Blue Origin’s inaugural flight was sold for $28 million, with the proceeds going to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future.

It is unclear when Blue Origin will start selling tickets for its suborbital flights to the general public, but the company has stated that it plans to offer regular commercial flights in the future.

As for orbital flights, Blue Origin has not yet announced any pricing information. However, it is expected that the cost of an orbital flight will be significantly higher than that of a suborbital flight, possibly in the range of tens of millions of dollars per seat.

Despite the high cost of flying with Blue Origin, there is no shortage of interest from potential customers. The company has already received thousands of inquiries from people interested in booking a seat on one of its future flights.

In addition to its commercial flights, Blue Origin is also working on developing technology for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to send humans back to the moon by 2024. Blue Origin is one of several companies contracted by NASA to develop lunar landers for the program.

Overall, while the cost of flying with Blue Origin may be out of reach for most people, the company’s achievements in spaceflight and its partnerships with NASA are paving the way for a new era of space exploration. As the company continues to develop its technology and expand its offerings, it will be interesting to see how the cost of flying with Blue Origin evolves over time.