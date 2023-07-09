Overview of AGM Wolverine Pro-6 NW1 Night Vision Weapon Sight

The AGM Wolverine Pro-6 NW1 is a night vision weapon sight that has been designed to provide a clear and accurate view of targets in low light conditions. This device is ideal for hunters, law enforcement officers, and military personnel who need to operate in low light environments.

The AGM Wolverine Pro-6 NW1 is equipped with a high-resolution Gen 3 image intensifier tube that provides a clear and bright image of the target. The device also features a 6x magnification lens that allows the user to zoom in on the target for a more detailed view. The lens is made of high-quality glass that is scratch-resistant and provides a clear image even in harsh environments.

One of the key features of the AGM Wolverine Pro-6 NW1 is its rugged design. The device is made of high-quality materials that are designed to withstand harsh conditions. The housing is made of aircraft-grade aluminum that is both lightweight and durable. The device is also waterproof and can withstand immersion in water up to a depth of 10 meters.

The AGM Wolverine Pro-6 NW1 is also equipped with a range-finding reticle that allows the user to estimate the distance to the target. This feature is particularly useful for hunters and military personnel who need to make accurate shots at long distances. The reticle is illuminated and can be adjusted to match the ambient light conditions.

The device is powered by a single CR123A battery that provides up to 60 hours of continuous use. The battery compartment is located on the side of the device and is easily accessible for quick replacement. The device also features an automatic shut-off function that helps to conserve battery life when the device is not in use.

The AGM Wolverine Pro-6 NW1 is easy to use and can be mounted on a variety of weapons. The device comes with a quick-release mount that allows the user to attach and detach the device quickly and easily. The device can also be used as a handheld monocular for scouting and surveillance.

In conclusion, the AGM Wolverine Pro-6 NW1 is a high-quality night vision weapon sight that is designed to provide a clear and accurate view of targets in low light conditions. The device is rugged, waterproof, and easy to use, making it an ideal choice for hunters, law enforcement officers, and military personnel. With its range-finding reticle, high-resolution image intensifier tube, and 6x magnification lens, the AGM Wolverine Pro-6 NW1 is a powerful tool that can help users to make accurate shots at long distances.