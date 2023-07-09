Introduction to Inmarsat Iris

Inmarsat, the world’s leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, has recently launched Inmarsat Iris, a new aviation communications platform designed to support the growth of smart air traffic management. This innovative platform is set to revolutionize the way air traffic is managed, making it safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.

Inmarsat Iris is a secure, high-speed, and global aviation communications platform that provides real-time data exchange between aircraft and air traffic control. It uses satellite-based connectivity to enable seamless communication between pilots and air traffic controllers, allowing for more efficient and safe flight operations.

The platform is designed to support the growth of smart air traffic management, which is the use of advanced technologies to optimize air traffic flow and reduce delays. Smart air traffic management is essential for the aviation industry, as it helps to improve safety, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize environmental impact.

Inmarsat Iris is a key enabler of smart air traffic management, as it provides the necessary connectivity and data exchange capabilities to support advanced technologies such as automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) and controller-pilot data link communications (CPDLC). These technologies allow for more precise tracking of aircraft and more efficient communication between pilots and air traffic controllers, resulting in safer and more efficient flight operations.

Inmarsat Iris is also designed to be highly scalable, allowing it to support the growing demand for air traffic management services. As air traffic continues to increase, the platform can easily accommodate more users and data traffic, ensuring that it remains a reliable and effective solution for the aviation industry.

In addition to supporting smart air traffic management, Inmarsat Iris also provides a range of other benefits for the aviation industry. For example, it enables real-time weather updates, which can help pilots to avoid turbulence and other hazardous weather conditions. It also provides real-time updates on airport conditions, such as runway closures or delays, allowing pilots to adjust their flight plans accordingly.

Overall, Inmarsat Iris is a game-changing platform for the aviation industry. It provides the necessary connectivity and data exchange capabilities to support smart air traffic management, which is essential for improving safety, reducing delays, and minimizing environmental impact. With its scalability and range of benefits, Inmarsat Iris is set to become a key enabler of the future of air traffic management.