HughesNet is a satellite internet provider that has been serving customers for over 20 years. The company has a reputation for providing reliable internet service to customers in rural areas where traditional cable or DSL internet is not available. However, like any company, HughesNet has had its fair share of customer complaints and negative reviews. In this article, we will take a closer look at HughesNet’s customer satisfaction ratings and how the company ranks among its customers.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), HughesNet’s customer satisfaction rating for 2020 was 62 out of 100. This rating is lower than the industry average for internet service providers, which is 65 out of 100. The ACSI measures customer satisfaction based on factors such as reliability, speed, customer service, and pricing. HughesNet’s low rating suggests that customers are not completely satisfied with the company’s service.

One of the main complaints that customers have about HughesNet is the speed of the internet service. HughesNet offers different plans with varying speeds, but even the fastest plan has a maximum download speed of 25 Mbps. This speed is much slower than what is offered by cable or fiber internet providers. Customers who use the internet for streaming video or online gaming may find that HughesNet’s speed is not sufficient for their needs.

Another issue that customers have with HughesNet is the data caps that are imposed on their plans. HughesNet offers plans with data allowances ranging from 10 GB to 50 GB per month. Once a customer reaches their data cap, their internet speed is slowed down significantly. This can be frustrating for customers who use the internet heavily or have multiple devices connected to their network.

Despite these complaints, there are also many customers who are satisfied with HughesNet’s service. Customers who live in rural areas where other internet options are not available may appreciate the reliability of HughesNet’s satellite internet. The company also offers a 24/7 customer support line that can assist customers with any issues they may have.

HughesNet has also made efforts to improve its service in recent years. In 2017, the company launched a new satellite that increased the capacity of its network and improved the speed and reliability of its service. HughesNet has also introduced new plans with higher data allowances and faster speeds.

In conclusion, HughesNet’s customer satisfaction ratings are mixed. While some customers are satisfied with the company’s service, others have complaints about the speed and data caps of the internet plans. HughesNet has made efforts to improve its service in recent years, but it still has room for improvement. Customers who are considering HughesNet as their internet provider should carefully evaluate their needs and compare the company’s plans and pricing to other options in their area.