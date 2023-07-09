How to Use DJI Ronin-SC RSS Splitter for Dual Handle Operation

DJI Ronin-SC RSS Splitter is a new accessory that allows you to use the Ronin-SC gimbal with dual handle operation. This means that you can have one person controlling the camera movements while another person controls the movement of the gimbal itself. This is particularly useful for larger cameras or when you need to make quick adjustments to the camera position.

To use the DJI Ronin-SC RSS Splitter, you will need to attach it to the Ronin-SC gimbal. The splitter is designed to fit onto the base of the gimbal and provides two additional mounting points for handles. Once the splitter is attached, you can then attach two handles to the mounting points.

The handles themselves are not included with the splitter, so you will need to purchase them separately. DJI offers a range of handles that are compatible with the Ronin-SC, including the Ronin-S/SC Dual Handle, Ronin-S/SC Focus Wheel, and Ronin-S/SC Focus Motor.

Once you have attached the handles to the splitter, you can then use them to control the movement of the gimbal. The handles are designed to be ergonomic and comfortable to hold, and they provide a range of controls for adjusting the camera position.

The DJI Ronin-SC RSS Splitter is particularly useful for situations where you need to make quick adjustments to the camera position. For example, if you are filming a fast-moving subject and need to adjust the camera angle quickly, having two people controlling the gimbal can make this much easier.

Another advantage of using the DJI Ronin-SC RSS Splitter is that it allows you to use larger cameras with the Ronin-SC gimbal. The Ronin-SC is designed to support cameras weighing up to 2kg, but with the addition of the splitter and dual handles, you can support larger cameras weighing up to 3.5kg.

Overall, the DJI Ronin-SC RSS Splitter is a useful accessory for anyone who needs to use the Ronin-SC gimbal with dual handle operation. It provides a range of benefits, including the ability to make quick adjustments to the camera position and support for larger cameras. If you are planning to use the Ronin-SC for professional video work, the splitter is definitely worth considering.