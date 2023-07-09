Benefits of DJI Care Refresh+ for Phantom 4 Pro Series

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched a new program called DJI Care Refresh+ for its Phantom 4 Pro Series. This program is designed to provide additional benefits to customers who have purchased the DJI Care Refresh program for their Phantom 4 Pro drone.

The DJI Care Refresh+ program offers a range of benefits that are not available with the standard DJI Care Refresh program. These benefits include a lower deductible for repairs, free shipping for repairs, and a longer coverage period.

One of the main benefits of DJI Care Refresh+ is the lower deductible for repairs. With the standard DJI Care Refresh program, customers are required to pay a deductible fee for each repair. However, with DJI Care Refresh+, the deductible fee is significantly lower, making it more affordable for customers to get their drone repaired if it is damaged.

Another benefit of DJI Care Refresh+ is free shipping for repairs. With the standard DJI Care Refresh program, customers are responsible for paying the shipping costs to send their drone in for repairs. However, with DJI Care Refresh+, DJI will cover the shipping costs for customers, making it easier and more convenient for them to get their drone repaired.

In addition to these benefits, DJI Care Refresh+ also offers a longer coverage period than the standard DJI Care Refresh program. With DJI Care Refresh+, customers can extend their coverage for up to two years from the date of purchase, providing them with additional peace of mind and protection for their investment.

Overall, DJI Care Refresh+ is a valuable program for customers who own a Phantom 4 Pro drone. The program offers a range of benefits that are not available with the standard DJI Care Refresh program, including a lower deductible for repairs, free shipping for repairs, and a longer coverage period.

If you own a Phantom 4 Pro drone, it is highly recommended that you consider purchasing DJI Care Refresh+ to ensure that your investment is protected. With this program, you can rest assured that your drone will be repaired quickly and affordably if it is damaged, and that you will have the support you need to keep flying safely and confidently.