Benefits of DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan for DJI FPV

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched its new DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan for the DJI FPV drone. This new plan offers a range of benefits to DJI FPV owners, providing them with peace of mind and protection for their investment.

One of the key benefits of the DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan is that it offers up to two replacement units within the two-year coverage period. This means that if your DJI FPV drone is damaged beyond repair, you can get a replacement unit quickly and easily, without having to worry about the cost of a new drone.

Another benefit of the DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan is that it covers a range of accidents and incidents, including collisions, water damage, and pilot error. This means that no matter how your drone is damaged, you can rest assured that you are covered by the plan.

In addition to these benefits, the DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan also offers priority service and free shipping for all replacement units. This means that if you do need to make a claim, you can get your replacement unit quickly and easily, without having to wait for weeks for it to arrive.

Furthermore, the DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan also provides access to exclusive DJI events and training sessions, giving you the opportunity to learn more about your drone and how to use it safely and effectively.

Overall, the DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan is an excellent investment for anyone who owns a DJI FPV drone. With its range of benefits and protections, it provides peace of mind and protection for your investment, ensuring that you can enjoy flying your drone without having to worry about the cost of repairs or replacements.

If you are interested in purchasing the DJI Care Refresh 2-Years Plan for your DJI FPV drone, you can do so easily and quickly online. Simply enter the code provided with your drone purchase, and you will be able to purchase the plan at a discounted rate.

