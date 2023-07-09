5 Reasons Why the DJI Ronin-S Top Hotshoe Bracket is a Must-Have Accessory

The DJI Ronin-S is a popular gimbal stabilizer used by many professional videographers and filmmakers. It is a versatile tool that can handle a wide range of cameras and lenses, making it a popular choice for those who want to capture smooth and stable footage. However, there is one accessory that many Ronin-S users may not be aware of, but which can greatly enhance the functionality of the gimbal: the Top Hotshoe Bracket.

Here are five reasons why the DJI Ronin-S Top Hotshoe Bracket is a must-have accessory for anyone who uses the Ronin-S:

1. It allows you to mount accessories on top of the gimbal.

One of the limitations of the Ronin-S is that it only has one mounting point on the bottom of the handle. This means that if you want to attach any accessories, such as a microphone or a monitor, you have to mount them on the camera itself, which can throw off the balance of the gimbal. The Top Hotshoe Bracket solves this problem by providing a second mounting point on top of the gimbal, allowing you to attach accessories without affecting the balance of the Ronin-S.

2. It frees up space on your camera’s hotshoe.

Many cameras have a hotshoe on top, which is designed to hold accessories such as a flash or a microphone. However, if you mount the Ronin-S on your camera, the gimbal’s mounting plate covers up the hotshoe, making it impossible to use. The Top Hotshoe Bracket solves this problem by providing a new hotshoe on top of the gimbal, allowing you to use your camera’s hotshoe for other accessories.

3. It makes it easier to balance your camera.

Balancing a camera on a gimbal can be a tricky process, especially if you are trying to attach accessories to the camera itself. The Top Hotshoe Bracket makes it easier to balance your camera by allowing you to attach accessories to the gimbal instead of the camera. This means that you can balance your camera without having to worry about the weight of any accessories throwing off the balance.

4. It provides a more stable platform for your accessories.

Attaching accessories directly to your camera can sometimes result in a shaky or unstable image, especially if the accessory is heavy or bulky. The Top Hotshoe Bracket provides a more stable platform for your accessories by attaching them to the gimbal instead of the camera. This means that your accessories will be more securely attached and less likely to cause any unwanted movement or vibration.

5. It expands the capabilities of your Ronin-S.

The Ronin-S is already a versatile tool, but the Top Hotshoe Bracket expands its capabilities even further. With the ability to attach accessories on top of the gimbal, you can now use the Ronin-S for a wider range of applications, such as live streaming or vlogging. The Top Hotshoe Bracket also allows you to customize your setup to suit your specific needs, making the Ronin-S an even more valuable tool for any videographer or filmmaker.

In conclusion, the DJI Ronin-S Top Hotshoe Bracket is a must-have accessory for anyone who uses the Ronin-S. It provides a second mounting point on top of the gimbal, freeing up space on your camera’s hotshoe and making it easier to balance your camera. It also provides a more stable platform for your accessories and expands the capabilities of your Ronin-S. If you want to get the most out of your Ronin-S, the Top Hotshoe Bracket is definitely worth considering.