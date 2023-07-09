5 Reasons Why the ATN Auxiliary Ballistic Laser 1000 is a Must-Have for Precision Shooters

Precision shooting requires a high level of accuracy and consistency, and any tool that can help achieve these goals is a valuable asset. The ATN Auxiliary Ballistic Laser 1000 is one such tool that has gained popularity among precision shooters. Here are five reasons why the ATN Auxiliary Ballistic Laser 1000 is a must-have for precision shooters.

1. Accurate Range Finding

The ATN Auxiliary Ballistic Laser 1000 is designed to provide accurate range finding up to 1000 yards. This is achieved through a powerful laser that emits a beam of light that bounces off the target and returns to the device. The device then calculates the distance based on the time it takes for the beam to travel to the target and back. This feature is particularly useful for long-range shooting, where knowing the exact distance to the target is crucial for accurate shots.

2. Ballistic Calculator

The ATN Auxiliary Ballistic Laser 1000 comes with a built-in ballistic calculator that takes into account various factors such as wind speed, temperature, and altitude to provide accurate ballistics data. This feature allows precision shooters to make adjustments to their shots based on the environmental conditions, ensuring that their shots hit the target with precision.

3. Easy to Use

The ATN Auxiliary Ballistic Laser 1000 is designed to be user-friendly, with a simple interface that is easy to navigate. The device can be operated with one hand, allowing shooters to keep their other hand free to hold their rifle or make adjustments to their scope. The device also comes with a clear and concise user manual that provides step-by-step instructions on how to use the device.

4. Compact and Lightweight

The ATN Auxiliary Ballistic Laser 1000 is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around in the field. The device weighs just 6.4 ounces and measures 4.17 inches in length, making it easy to fit in a pocket or attach to a belt. This feature is particularly useful for hunters and other shooters who need to move around in the field.

5. Durable and Reliable

The ATN Auxiliary Ballistic Laser 1000 is built to withstand harsh environmental conditions and is designed to be durable and reliable. The device is made from high-quality materials that are resistant to impact, water, and dust. The device also comes with a one-year warranty, providing peace of mind to users that they are investing in a quality product.

In conclusion, the ATN Auxiliary Ballistic Laser 1000 is a must-have for precision shooters who want to achieve accurate and consistent shots. The device provides accurate range finding, a built-in ballistic calculator, is easy to use, compact and lightweight, and is durable and reliable. With these features, the ATN Auxiliary Ballistic Laser 1000 is a valuable tool that can help precision shooters take their shooting to the next level.