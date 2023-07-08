Unlocking the Power of DJI CinemaDNG and Apple ProRes with Activation Key

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently released a new activation key that unlocks the power of CinemaDNG and Apple ProRes on their drones. This new feature is a game-changer for filmmakers and videographers who demand the highest quality footage from their aerial shots.

CinemaDNG is a raw video format that captures every detail of the scene, allowing for greater flexibility in post-production. It is a popular format among professional filmmakers who want to have complete control over the final look of their footage. Apple ProRes, on the other hand, is a high-quality compressed video format that maintains the quality of the original footage while reducing file size.

With the new activation key, DJI drone users can now shoot in CinemaDNG and Apple ProRes, giving them greater control over their footage and allowing them to achieve a cinematic look that was previously only possible with high-end cameras.

The activation key is available for a range of DJI drones, including the Inspire 2, Zenmuse X7, and Zenmuse X5S. It can be purchased from the DJI website and is easy to install.

Once the activation key is installed, users can choose between CinemaDNG and Apple ProRes in the camera settings. The footage is then saved onto an SSD card, which can be easily transferred to a computer for post-production.

One of the main advantages of shooting in CinemaDNG and Apple ProRes is the ability to color grade the footage in post-production. With the raw data captured by CinemaDNG, filmmakers can adjust the exposure, white balance, and color temperature of the footage without losing any quality. This allows for greater creative control and the ability to achieve a unique look for each project.

Apple ProRes, on the other hand, is a high-quality compressed format that maintains the quality of the original footage while reducing file size. This makes it easier to work with in post-production and reduces the amount of storage space needed for the footage.

Another advantage of shooting in CinemaDNG and Apple ProRes is the ability to capture footage with a high dynamic range. This means that the footage can capture both the brightest and darkest parts of the scene, resulting in a more realistic and visually stunning image.

Overall, the new activation key from DJI is a game-changer for filmmakers and videographers who demand the highest quality footage from their aerial shots. With the ability to shoot in CinemaDNG and Apple ProRes, users can achieve a cinematic look that was previously only possible with high-end cameras. The activation key is easy to install and is available for a range of DJI drones, making it accessible to a wide range of users.