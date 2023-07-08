Drones have become increasingly popular in recent years, and it’s no surprise why. They offer a unique perspective and allow for stunning aerial photography and videography. However, drones can be expensive, making it difficult for amateur photographers and videographers to get their hands on one. Fortunately, there are budget-friendly options available that still offer great features and quality. Here are the top 10 budget drones with cameras for amateur photography and videography.

1. DJI Mavic Mini

The DJI Mavic Mini is a great option for those on a budget. It’s small and lightweight, making it easy to transport, and has a 12-megapixel camera that can shoot 2.7K video. It also has a 30-minute flight time and a range of up to 4 kilometers.

2. Holy Stone HS100D

The Holy Stone HS100D is another great budget option. It has a 1080p camera that can shoot video at 60 frames per second and a 15-minute flight time. It also has a range of up to 500 meters and comes with a remote control.

3. Potensic T18

The Potensic T18 is a budget drone that offers a lot of features. It has a 1080p camera that can shoot video at 30 frames per second and a 10-minute flight time. It also has a range of up to 300 meters and comes with a remote control.

4. Syma X5UW-D

The Syma X5UW-D is a budget drone that is great for beginners. It has a 720p camera that can shoot video at 30 frames per second and a 7-minute flight time. It also has a range of up to 50 meters and comes with a remote control.

5. JJRC H68

The JJRC H68 is a budget drone that is great for both photography and videography. It has a 720p camera that can shoot video at 30 frames per second and a 20-minute flight time. It also has a range of up to 100 meters and comes with a remote control.

6. Eachine E58

The Eachine E58 is a budget drone that is great for beginners. It has a 720p camera that can shoot video at 30 frames per second and a 7-minute flight time. It also has a range of up to 80 meters and comes with a remote control.

7. Hubsan H107D+

The Hubsan H107D+ is a budget drone that is great for indoor use. It has a 720p camera that can shoot video at 30 frames per second and a 7-minute flight time. It also has a range of up to 100 meters and comes with a remote control.

8. Syma X5C

The Syma X5C is a budget drone that is great for beginners. It has a 720p camera that can shoot video at 30 frames per second and a 7-minute flight time. It also has a range of up to 50 meters and comes with a remote control.

9. UDI U818A

The UDI U818A is a budget drone that is great for beginners. It has a 720p camera that can shoot video at 30 frames per second and a 7-minute flight time. It also has a range of up to 50 meters and comes with a remote control.

10. Holy Stone HS110D

The Holy Stone HS110D is a budget drone that is great for beginners. It has a 720p camera that can shoot video at 30 frames per second and a 10-minute flight time. It also has a range of up to 100 meters and comes with a remote control.

In conclusion, there are many budget-friendly options available for those looking to get into drone photography and videography. These top 10 budget drones with cameras offer great features and quality, making them a great option for amateur photographers and videographers. Whether you’re looking for a small and lightweight drone or one with a longer flight time, there’s a budget drone out there for you.