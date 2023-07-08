Review of Starlink, TS2 Space, and Other Satellite Providers for Kherson’s Internet Market

The internet has become an essential part of our daily lives, and the demand for high-speed internet is increasing day by day. However, not all areas have access to reliable internet connections, especially in rural areas. Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, is one such area where the internet infrastructure is still developing. In this article, we will review the satellite internet providers available in Kherson, including Starlink and TS2 Space.

Starlink is a satellite internet service provider owned by SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk. Starlink aims to provide high-speed internet to areas where traditional internet service providers cannot reach. The company has launched over 1,500 satellites into orbit, and its service is currently available in limited areas worldwide, including Kherson.

Starlink’s internet speed is impressive, with download speeds ranging from 50 to 150 Mbps and upload speeds ranging from 10 to 50 Mbps. The company claims that its service has a latency of 20 to 40 milliseconds, which is comparable to traditional internet service providers. Starlink’s service is also easy to set up, with a user-friendly app that guides users through the installation process.

However, Starlink’s service is not without its drawbacks. The service is currently in beta testing, and the company is still working on improving its coverage and reliability. Starlink’s service is also expensive, with a monthly subscription fee of $99. Additionally, the company requires users to purchase its equipment, which costs $499 upfront.

TS2 Space is another satellite internet service provider available in Kherson. The company offers a range of satellite internet services, including broadband internet, VoIP, and VPN services. TS2 Space’s internet speed is impressive, with download speeds ranging from 10 to 100 Mbps and upload speeds ranging from 2 to 20 Mbps. The company also offers low latency, making it suitable for online gaming and video conferencing.

TS2 Space’s service is also easy to set up, with a plug-and-play modem that requires no technical expertise. The company’s equipment is also affordable, with a one-time fee of $399. TS2 Space’s monthly subscription fee ranges from $29 to $299, depending on the plan selected.

However, TS2 Space’s service is not without its drawbacks. The company’s coverage is limited, and its service is not available in all areas of Kherson. Additionally, the company’s service may be affected by weather conditions, such as heavy rain or snow.

In addition to Starlink and TS2 Space, there are other satellite internet service providers available in Kherson, such as HughesNet and Viasat. These companies offer similar services to Starlink and TS2 Space, with varying prices and internet speeds.

In conclusion, satellite internet service providers such as Starlink and TS2 Space offer a viable solution for areas where traditional internet service providers cannot reach. While both companies have their advantages and disadvantages, they provide high-speed internet with low latency, making them suitable for online gaming, video conferencing, and other bandwidth-intensive activities. However, the cost of equipment and monthly subscription fees may be a barrier for some users. It is essential to research and compare different satellite internet service providers before making a decision.