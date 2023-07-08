Review of EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Rifle Scope

The EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Rifle Scope is a high-quality optic that is designed for long-range shooting. It is built with a durable aluminum housing that is both lightweight and rugged, making it ideal for use in the field. The scope features a second focal plane reticle, which means that the reticle remains the same size regardless of the magnification level. This makes it easier to use the reticle for range estimation and holdovers at any magnification level.

The Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Rifle Scope has a magnification range of 3.5x to 18x, which makes it suitable for a wide range of shooting applications. The scope also features a 50mm objective lens, which provides a bright and clear image even in low light conditions. The lens is coated with EOTech’s proprietary XC High-Density Glass, which provides excellent clarity and resolution.

One of the standout features of the Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Rifle Scope is its reticle. The scope features the EOTech MD3 MRAD reticle, which is a versatile reticle that can be used for a wide range of shooting applications. The reticle features a series of hash marks that can be used for range estimation and holdovers. The reticle is also illuminated, which makes it easy to see in low light conditions.

The Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Rifle Scope is also designed with a number of other features that make it easy to use in the field. The scope features a fast-focus eyepiece, which allows the shooter to quickly and easily adjust the focus of the reticle. The scope also has a side parallax adjustment, which allows the shooter to adjust for parallax at any distance.

The Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Rifle Scope is also built with a number of durability features that make it suitable for use in harsh environments. The scope is waterproof, fog proof, and shockproof, which means that it can withstand a wide range of weather conditions and rough handling. The scope is also backed by EOTech’s Lifetime Warranty, which provides peace of mind to the shooter.

Overall, the EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Rifle Scope is an excellent optic that is suitable for a wide range of shooting applications. Its durable construction, versatile reticle, and range of features make it a great choice for hunters, competitive shooters, and tactical operators alike. If you are in the market for a high-quality rifle scope, the Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Rifle Scope is definitely worth considering.