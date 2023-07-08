Review of Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope G4P Reticle

The Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope G4P Reticle is a high-end riflescope designed for precision shooting. It is a popular choice among hunters, competitive shooters, and law enforcement professionals who demand the best in optics.

The riflescope features a 50mm objective lens that provides a clear and bright image even in low light conditions. The lens is coated with Bushnell’s proprietary Ultra Wide Band Coating that enhances light transmission and reduces glare. The result is a sharp and clear image that allows the shooter to see their target with exceptional clarity.

The Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope G4P Reticle also features a G4P reticle that is designed for long-range shooting. The reticle is illuminated and has a range of holdover points that allow the shooter to compensate for bullet drop and wind drift. The reticle is also etched onto the glass, which means that it will remain visible even if the illumination fails.

The riflescope has a magnification range of 3.5x to 21x, which makes it suitable for both short-range and long-range shooting. The magnification can be adjusted using the side-mounted parallax adjustment knob, which allows the shooter to focus on their target at any distance.

The Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope G4P Reticle is built to withstand harsh conditions. It is made from high-quality materials that are both durable and lightweight. The riflescope is also waterproof, fog proof, and shockproof, which means that it can be used in any weather condition.

The riflescope has a 34mm tube that provides ample room for adjustment. The turrets are easy to adjust and have a tactile feel that allows the shooter to make precise adjustments without taking their eyes off the target. The turrets also have a zero stop feature that allows the shooter to quickly return to their zero setting after making adjustments.

The Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope G4P Reticle is easy to mount on any rifle. It comes with a set of rings that are designed to fit most rifles. The rings are also easy to install and provide a secure and stable platform for the riflescope.

In conclusion, the Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope G4P Reticle is a high-quality riflescope that is designed for precision shooting. It is built to withstand harsh conditions and provides a clear and bright image that allows the shooter to see their target with exceptional clarity. The riflescope is easy to mount and adjust, which makes it suitable for both novice and experienced shooters. If you are looking for a high-end riflescope that delivers exceptional performance, then the Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope G4P Reticle is definitely worth considering.