Price of Satellite Phones in Iceland

Satellite phones have become an essential tool for travelers, adventurers, and those who work in remote areas. Iceland, known for its rugged terrain and harsh weather conditions, is one such place where a satellite phone can be a lifesaver. But how much does it cost to buy or rent a satellite phone in Iceland?

The price of a satellite phone in Iceland varies depending on the brand, model, and features. The most popular brands are Iridium, Inmarsat, and Thuraya. The cost of a basic Iridium satellite phone in Iceland starts at around 80,000 ISK (Icelandic Krona), which is approximately $600 USD. The price can go up to 200,000 ISK ($1,500 USD) for a more advanced model with additional features such as GPS tracking and messaging.

Inmarsat and Thuraya satellite phones are also available in Iceland, but they are less common and more expensive than Iridium phones. The cost of a basic Inmarsat phone starts at around 150,000 ISK ($1,100 USD), while a Thuraya phone can cost up to 300,000 ISK ($2,200 USD).

If you don’t want to buy a satellite phone outright, you can also rent one in Iceland. The cost of renting a satellite phone in Iceland starts at around 2,000 ISK ($15 USD) per day, with discounts available for longer rental periods. However, renting a satellite phone in Iceland can be more expensive than buying one if you plan to use it for an extended period.

Another option is to purchase a prepaid SIM card for your existing satellite phone. This allows you to use your phone in Iceland without incurring roaming charges. The cost of a prepaid SIM card in Iceland varies depending on the provider and the amount of data and minutes included. For example, a 30-day prepaid SIM card with 100 minutes and 1GB of data from Nova, one of Iceland’s largest mobile network operators, costs around 5,000 ISK ($37 USD).

If you plan to use your satellite phone frequently in Iceland, a postpaid plan may be a better option. Postpaid plans offer a fixed monthly fee for a certain amount of data and minutes, with additional charges for exceeding the limit. The cost of a postpaid plan in Iceland varies depending on the provider and the plan’s features. For example, a postpaid plan with 500 minutes and 5GB of data from Nova costs around 9,000 ISK ($67 USD) per month.

In conclusion, the price of a satellite phone in Iceland varies depending on the brand, model, and features. Iridium phones are the most popular and affordable option, while Inmarsat and Thuraya phones are more expensive. Renting a satellite phone in Iceland can be a good option for short-term use, but buying a phone outright may be more cost-effective in the long run. Prepaid and postpaid plans are also available, depending on your usage needs. Whatever option you choose, having a satellite phone in Iceland can provide peace of mind and ensure that you stay connected in even the most remote areas.