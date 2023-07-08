Overview of DJI Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 336×256 30FPS 13mm

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 336×256 30FPS 13mm, a new thermal imaging camera that is designed to provide high-quality thermal imaging capabilities for professional drone users.

The Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 336×256 30FPS 13mm is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Zenmuse XT, which was launched in 2015. The new camera boasts a higher resolution of 336×256 pixels, which is a significant improvement over the previous model’s 160×120 resolution. This means that the new camera can capture more detailed thermal images, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, including search and rescue, inspection, and surveillance.

The Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 336×256 30FPS 13mm also features a faster frame rate of 30 frames per second (FPS), which is double the previous model’s frame rate of 15 FPS. This means that the camera can capture thermal images at a much faster rate, making it ideal for capturing fast-moving objects or for use in dynamic environments.

One of the most significant improvements in the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 336×256 30FPS 13mm is its lens. The camera features a 13mm lens, which is wider than the previous model’s 19mm lens. This means that the camera can capture a wider field of view, making it ideal for applications such as building inspections or monitoring large areas.

The Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 336×256 30FPS 13mm is also compatible with DJI’s Matrice 200 series and Matrice 600 series drones, which are designed for professional use. This means that the camera can be easily integrated into existing drone systems, making it an ideal upgrade for professional drone users.

The camera is also equipped with DJI’s FLIR Tau 2 thermal sensor, which is one of the most advanced thermal sensors available on the market. The sensor is capable of detecting temperature differences as small as 0.03 degrees Celsius, making it ideal for detecting small temperature changes in a wide range of environments.

In addition to its high-quality thermal imaging capabilities, the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 336×256 30FPS 13mm also features a range of advanced features, including digital zoom, which allows users to zoom in on specific areas of interest, and temperature measurement, which allows users to measure the temperature of specific objects or areas.

Overall, the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 336×256 30FPS 13mm is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, offering higher resolution, faster frame rates, and a wider field of view. Its compatibility with DJI’s professional drone systems makes it an ideal upgrade for professional drone users, while its advanced features make it suitable for a wide range of applications, including search and rescue, inspection, and surveillance. With its advanced thermal imaging capabilities and advanced features, the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 336×256 30FPS 13mm is a powerful tool for professional drone users looking to take their thermal imaging capabilities to the next level.