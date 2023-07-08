Overview of AGM Wolverine-4 NW2 Night Vision Weapon Sight

The AGM Wolverine-4 NW2 Night Vision Weapon Sight is a high-quality, reliable, and versatile device that is designed to provide exceptional performance in low-light conditions. This night vision weapon sight is ideal for hunters, law enforcement officers, and military personnel who need to operate in low-light environments.

The AGM Wolverine-4 NW2 Night Vision Weapon Sight is equipped with a Gen 2+ image intensifier tube that provides clear and bright images even in complete darkness. The device has a resolution of 45-51 lp/mm, which is more than enough to provide clear and detailed images of targets at long distances.

The AGM Wolverine-4 NW2 Night Vision Weapon Sight is also equipped with a built-in infrared illuminator that provides additional illumination in complete darkness. The illuminator has a range of up to 100 meters, which makes it ideal for use in a wide range of low-light environments.

One of the most impressive features of the AGM Wolverine-4 NW2 Night Vision Weapon Sight is its rugged and durable construction. The device is made from high-quality materials that are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, rough handling, and extreme temperatures. The device is also waterproof and can be used in wet environments without any issues.

The AGM Wolverine-4 NW2 Night Vision Weapon Sight is also very easy to use. The device has a simple and intuitive interface that allows users to quickly and easily adjust the settings to suit their needs. The device also has a quick-release mount that allows it to be easily attached and detached from a weapon.

In terms of battery life, the AGM Wolverine-4 NW2 Night Vision Weapon Sight is very impressive. The device is powered by a single CR123A battery that provides up to 60 hours of continuous use. This means that users can operate the device for extended periods without having to worry about running out of power.

Overall, the AGM Wolverine-4 NW2 Night Vision Weapon Sight is an excellent device that provides exceptional performance in low-light conditions. The device is rugged, durable, and easy to use, making it ideal for a wide range of applications. Whether you are a hunter, law enforcement officer, or military personnel, the AGM Wolverine-4 NW2 Night Vision Weapon Sight is a device that you can rely on to provide clear and detailed images in complete darkness.