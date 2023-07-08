How to Redeem Your DJI Care Refresh Mavic Pro Code

DJI Care Refresh is a comprehensive warranty program that offers coverage for your DJI product. It provides you with peace of mind, knowing that your investment is protected against accidental damage. If you own a DJI Mavic Pro, you can purchase DJI Care Refresh for your drone. Once you have purchased the program, you will receive a DJI Care Refresh Mavic Pro code that you can redeem to activate your coverage. In this article, we will guide you through the process of redeeming your DJI Care Refresh Mavic Pro code.

Step 1: Register Your DJI Account

Before you can redeem your DJI Care Refresh Mavic Pro code, you need to have a DJI account. If you don’t have one, you can create one by visiting the DJI website and clicking on the “Sign Up” button. Follow the instructions to create your account.

Step 2: Log in to Your DJI Account

Once you have created your DJI account, log in to your account by visiting the DJI website and clicking on the “Log In” button. Enter your email address and password to access your account.

Step 3: Go to the DJI Care Refresh Page

After logging in to your DJI account, go to the DJI Care Refresh page by clicking on the “DJI Care Refresh” link in the main menu. On the DJI Care Refresh page, you will see a list of DJI products that are eligible for the program. Find the DJI Mavic Pro on the list and click on the “Buy Now” button.

Step 4: Enter Your DJI Care Refresh Mavic Pro Code

On the DJI Care Refresh Mavic Pro page, you will see a field where you can enter your DJI Care Refresh Mavic Pro code. Enter the code in the field and click on the “Redeem” button. If the code is valid, your DJI Care Refresh coverage will be activated.

Step 5: Confirm Your DJI Care Refresh Coverage

After redeeming your DJI Care Refresh Mavic Pro code, you should receive a confirmation email from DJI. The email will contain information about your coverage, including the start and end dates of your coverage period. Make sure to read the email carefully and keep it in a safe place for future reference.

Conclusion

Redeeming your DJI Care Refresh Mavic Pro code is a simple process that can be completed in just a few steps. By purchasing DJI Care Refresh for your Mavic Pro, you can protect your investment against accidental damage and enjoy peace of mind while flying your drone. If you have any questions or concerns about the DJI Care Refresh program, don’t hesitate to contact DJI customer support for assistance.