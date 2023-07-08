Benefits of Inmarsat ELERA IoT for Maritime Operations

Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, has launched its ELERA IoT (Internet of Things) service, which enables real-time monitoring and control of maritime operations. This new service is designed to help shipping companies and vessel operators optimize their operations, improve safety, and reduce costs.

One of the key benefits of Inmarsat ELERA IoT is its ability to provide real-time data on vessel performance, fuel consumption, and environmental conditions. This data can be used to optimize vessel routes, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize environmental impact. It can also be used to monitor cargo conditions, such as temperature and humidity, to ensure that goods are transported safely and securely.

Another benefit of Inmarsat ELERA IoT is its ability to provide real-time monitoring and control of vessel systems, such as engines, generators, and navigation equipment. This allows vessel operators to quickly identify and address any issues that may arise, reducing downtime and improving safety.

In addition, Inmarsat ELERA IoT can be used to monitor crew health and safety. This includes monitoring vital signs, such as heart rate and blood pressure, as well as tracking the location of crew members in case of an emergency. This can help to ensure that crew members are healthy and safe, and can also help to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.

One of the key features of Inmarsat ELERA IoT is its ability to provide seamless connectivity across the globe. This means that vessels can stay connected even when they are in remote or challenging locations, such as the Arctic or the middle of the ocean. This ensures that vessel operators have access to real-time data and can quickly respond to any issues that may arise.

Another benefit of Inmarsat ELERA IoT is its ability to integrate with other systems and technologies. This includes integrating with vessel management systems, cargo tracking systems, and other IoT devices. This allows vessel operators to have a complete view of their operations and make informed decisions based on real-time data.

Overall, Inmarsat ELERA IoT is a powerful tool for maritime operations. It provides real-time monitoring and control of vessel systems, enables optimization of vessel routes and fuel consumption, and helps to ensure the safety and well-being of crew members. With its seamless connectivity and integration with other systems, Inmarsat ELERA IoT is a valuable asset for any shipping company or vessel operator looking to improve their operations and reduce costs.