What is Freefly Astro Vibration Isolator with Smart Dovetail?

Freefly Systems, a leading manufacturer of camera stabilization systems, has recently released a new product that is set to revolutionize the way filmmakers capture aerial footage. The Freefly Astro Vibration Isolator with Smart Dovetail is a state-of-the-art device that effectively isolates camera equipment from vibrations and shocks, resulting in smoother and more stable footage.

The Freefly Astro Vibration Isolator with Smart Dovetail is designed to work with the Freefly MōVI Pro gimbal system, which is widely regarded as one of the best camera stabilization systems on the market. The Astro Vibration Isolator is a small, lightweight device that attaches to the MōVI Pro and effectively isolates the camera equipment from vibrations and shocks.

The device works by using a combination of mechanical and electronic components to counteract vibrations and shocks. The mechanical components include a set of springs and dampers that absorb and dissipate vibrations, while the electronic components include a set of sensors and processors that detect and correct for any remaining vibrations.

One of the key features of the Freefly Astro Vibration Isolator with Smart Dovetail is its Smart Dovetail system. This system allows users to quickly and easily attach and detach camera equipment from the MōVI Pro, without having to re-balance the gimbal. This is a significant improvement over traditional camera stabilization systems, which often require time-consuming and tedious re-balancing when switching between different cameras or lenses.

The Smart Dovetail system also allows users to quickly and easily adjust the position of the camera equipment on the MōVI Pro, without having to remove the equipment from the gimbal. This is particularly useful for filmmakers who need to make quick adjustments on the fly, without interrupting the flow of their shoot.

The Freefly Astro Vibration Isolator with Smart Dovetail is also designed to be highly customizable. Users can adjust the stiffness of the springs and dampers to suit their specific needs, and can also adjust the sensitivity of the electronic components to achieve the desired level of vibration isolation.

Overall, the Freefly Astro Vibration Isolator with Smart Dovetail is a game-changing device for filmmakers who need to capture smooth and stable aerial footage. Its combination of mechanical and electronic components, along with its Smart Dovetail system, make it one of the most advanced camera stabilization systems on the market.

The device is also highly versatile, and can be used with a wide range of camera equipment, including DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and cinema cameras. This makes it an ideal choice for filmmakers who need to switch between different cameras or lenses on a regular basis.

In conclusion, the Freefly Astro Vibration Isolator with Smart Dovetail is a must-have device for any filmmaker who wants to capture smooth and stable aerial footage. Its advanced vibration isolation technology, combined with its Smart Dovetail system and customizable settings, make it one of the most versatile and effective camera stabilization systems on the market. Whether you’re a professional filmmaker or a hobbyist, the Freefly Astro Vibration Isolator with Smart Dovetail is a device that you won’t want to be without.