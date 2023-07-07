What is DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for Osmo Action 3?

DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of drones and aerial photography systems, has recently announced the release of their new DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for Osmo Action 3. This new plan is designed to provide Osmo Action 3 owners with peace of mind, knowing that their device is protected against accidental damage.

The DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for Osmo Action 3 is a comprehensive protection plan that covers accidental damage to the device, including water damage, collision damage, and damage caused by user error. This plan is available for purchase at the time of the initial purchase of the Osmo Action 3 or within 48 hours of the purchase.

One of the key benefits of the DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for Osmo Action 3 is that it provides users with up to two replacement units within the one-year coverage period. This means that if the device is damaged beyond repair, users can simply send it back to DJI and receive a replacement unit at a discounted price.

Another benefit of the DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for Osmo Action 3 is that it provides users with priority service. This means that if the device needs to be repaired, DJI will prioritize the repair process to ensure that the device is returned to the user as quickly as possible.

In addition to these benefits, the DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for Osmo Action 3 also includes free shipping for all replacement units and repairs. This means that users do not have to worry about any additional costs associated with shipping their device back to DJI for repair or replacement.

Overall, the DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for Osmo Action 3 is an excellent investment for anyone who owns this device. With its comprehensive coverage, discounted replacement units, priority service, and free shipping, this plan provides users with the peace of mind they need to enjoy their device without worrying about accidental damage.

To purchase the DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for Osmo Action 3, users can simply visit the DJI website and select the plan at the time of purchase or within 48 hours of the purchase. Once the plan is purchased, users will receive a confirmation email with all of the details of their coverage.

In conclusion, the DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for Osmo Action 3 is an excellent investment for anyone who wants to protect their device against accidental damage. With its comprehensive coverage, discounted replacement units, priority service, and free shipping, this plan provides users with the peace of mind they need to enjoy their device to the fullest. So if you own an Osmo Action 3, be sure to consider purchasing the DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan to ensure that your device is always protected.