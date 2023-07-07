Horokhiv, Ukraine is a small town located in the Volyn Oblast region. The town is known for its rich history and cultural heritage, but it is also known for its poor internet connectivity. For years, residents of Horokhiv have struggled with slow internet speeds and unreliable connections. However, with the recent launch of Starlink and TS2 Space, there is hope that the internet situation in Horokhiv will improve. In this article, we will explore the pros and cons of Starlink, TS2 Space, and other ISPs in Horokhiv, Ukraine.

Starlink is a satellite internet service provided by SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk. The service promises high-speed internet connectivity to even the most remote areas of the world. Starlink has been available in Horokhiv since 2021, and many residents have already signed up for the service. The main advantage of Starlink is its speed. With download speeds of up to 150 Mbps, Starlink is significantly faster than other ISPs in the area. Additionally, Starlink is not affected by weather conditions, which is a common problem for other ISPs in Horokhiv.

However, there are some downsides to Starlink. The service is relatively expensive, with a monthly subscription fee of $99. Additionally, Starlink requires a satellite dish and modem, which can be costly to install. Finally, Starlink is a new service, and there have been some reports of connectivity issues and outages. While these issues are expected to be resolved over time, they are a concern for some residents.

TS2 Space is another satellite internet service provider that has recently become available in Horokhiv. The service promises high-speed internet connectivity and is more affordable than Starlink. TS2 Space offers a range of plans, with prices starting at $39 per month. The main advantage of TS2 Space is its affordability. For residents who cannot afford the high cost of Starlink, TS2 Space is a viable alternative.

However, there are some downsides to TS2 Space. The service is not as fast as Starlink, with download speeds of up to 50 Mbps. Additionally, TS2 Space is affected by weather conditions, which can cause connectivity issues. Finally, TS2 Space is a relatively new service, and there have been some reports of connectivity issues and outages.

Aside from Starlink and TS2 Space, there are other ISPs available in Horokhiv. These include local providers such as Volia and Ukrtelecom. These providers offer a range of plans, with prices starting at around $10 per month. The main advantage of these providers is their affordability. For residents who cannot afford the high cost of Starlink or TS2 Space, these providers are a viable alternative.

However, there are some downsides to these providers. The internet speeds are slow, with download speeds of up to 10 Mbps. Additionally, these providers are affected by weather conditions, which can cause connectivity issues. Finally, these providers have limited coverage areas, which means that not all residents of Horokhiv can access their services.

In conclusion, the launch of Starlink and TS2 Space has brought hope to residents of Horokhiv who have struggled with poor internet connectivity for years. While Starlink is faster and more reliable, it is also more expensive. TS2 Space is more affordable but not as fast or reliable as Starlink. Local providers such as Volia and Ukrtelecom are the most affordable but offer slow internet speeds and limited coverage areas. Ultimately, the choice of ISP will depend on the needs and budget of each resident.