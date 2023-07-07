Real-Time Monitoring and Control of Critical Air Traffic Systems with Inmarsat Iris

Inmarsat, the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, has launched a new service called Inmarsat Iris, which enables real-time monitoring and control of critical air traffic systems and applications. This innovative service is designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of air traffic management by providing real-time data and analytics to air traffic controllers and other stakeholders.

Inmarsat Iris is a cloud-based platform that uses satellite technology to provide real-time connectivity between air traffic control centers, aircraft, and other ground-based systems. The service enables air traffic controllers to monitor and control critical systems and applications in real-time, including weather data, flight plans, and aircraft position data.

One of the key benefits of Inmarsat Iris is its ability to provide real-time situational awareness to air traffic controllers. This means that controllers can quickly identify potential safety hazards, such as severe weather or unexpected aircraft movements, and take appropriate action to mitigate these risks. In addition, the service provides real-time data on aircraft position, which can help controllers to optimize flight paths and reduce congestion in the airspace.

Another key benefit of Inmarsat Iris is its ability to provide real-time data analytics to air traffic controllers and other stakeholders. This data can be used to identify trends and patterns in air traffic, which can help to improve the efficiency of air traffic management. For example, the service can be used to identify areas of congestion in the airspace, which can then be addressed through changes to flight paths or other measures.

Inmarsat Iris is also designed to be highly scalable and flexible, which means that it can be easily customized to meet the specific needs of different air traffic management systems and applications. The service can be integrated with existing systems and applications, and can be easily adapted to support new technologies and innovations in air traffic management.

Overall, Inmarsat Iris represents a major step forward in the field of air traffic management. By providing real-time monitoring and control of critical systems and applications, the service has the potential to enhance the safety and efficiency of air traffic management, while also reducing costs and improving the overall passenger experience.

Inmarsat has already signed a number of agreements with leading air traffic management organizations to deploy the service, including the European Space Agency and the UK’s National Air Traffic Services. These agreements are a testament to the value and potential of Inmarsat Iris, and suggest that the service is set to become a key player in the field of air traffic management in the years to come.

In conclusion, Inmarsat Iris is a game-changing service that has the potential to revolutionize the field of air traffic management. By providing real-time monitoring and control of critical systems and applications, the service can enhance the safety and efficiency of air traffic management, while also reducing costs and improving the overall passenger experience. With its flexible and scalable design, Inmarsat Iris is poised to become a key player in the field of air traffic management in the years to come.