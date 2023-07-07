Satellite phones have become increasingly popular in Greece due to their ability to provide reliable communication in remote areas where traditional cellular networks are not available. However, the cost of owning a satellite phone can be a significant investment for many people. In this article, we will explore the price of satellite phones in Greece and the various options available for purchasing or renting them.

The price of satellite phones in Greece can vary depending on the brand, model, and features. Generally, satellite phones can range from €500 to €2000. The most popular brands of satellite phones in Greece are Iridium, Inmarsat, and Thuraya. Each brand offers different models with varying features, such as GPS tracking, messaging, and data transfer capabilities.

For those who do not want to make a large upfront investment, prepaid satellite phones are a popular option. Prepaid satellite phones allow users to pay for airtime in advance, which can be used for voice calls, messaging, and data transfer. The cost of prepaid airtime can vary depending on the provider and the amount of usage. Typically, prepaid airtime can range from €1 to €3 per minute for voice calls and €0.50 to €1 per message.

Postpaid satellite phones are another option for those who require more frequent usage. Postpaid plans typically require a monthly subscription fee, which includes a certain amount of airtime. Any additional usage beyond the allotted amount is charged at a per-minute or per-message rate. The cost of postpaid plans can vary depending on the provider and the amount of usage. Typically, postpaid plans can range from €50 to €200 per month.

For those who only require a satellite phone for a short period, rental options are available. Rental prices can vary depending on the provider and the length of the rental period. Typically, rental prices can range from €10 to €50 per day, depending on the model and features of the satellite phone.

Another option for using a satellite phone in Greece is to purchase a SIM card. SIM cards can be used with unlocked satellite phones and provide access to the provider’s network. The cost of a SIM card can vary depending on the provider and the amount of airtime included. Typically, SIM cards can range from €50 to €100, with additional airtime available for purchase.

In conclusion, the price of satellite phones in Greece can vary depending on the brand, model, and features. Prepaid, postpaid, rental, and SIM card options are available for those who require satellite phone communication. It is important to consider the cost of airtime and the length of usage when choosing a satellite phone option. With the availability of satellite phones in Greece, individuals can stay connected even in the most remote areas.