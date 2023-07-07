Inmarsat European Aviation Network: A Comprehensive Review

In-flight connectivity has become an essential part of air travel, with passengers expecting to stay connected even while flying. With the rise of technology, airlines have been looking for ways to provide reliable and fast internet connectivity to their passengers. One of the latest solutions in the market is the Inmarsat European Aviation Network (EAN). In this article, we will take a comprehensive look at the Inmarsat EAN and compare it to other in-flight connectivity solutions to determine which is the better choice.

The Inmarsat EAN is a joint venture between Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom. It uses a combination of satellite and ground-based networks to provide seamless connectivity to passengers while flying over Europe. The EAN is designed to provide high-speed internet connectivity, allowing passengers to stream videos, browse the internet, and stay connected with their loved ones.

One of the significant advantages of the Inmarsat EAN is its coverage. The network covers the entire European Union, including remote areas where other networks struggle to provide connectivity. The EAN also provides a reliable connection, even in areas with high traffic, ensuring that passengers can stay connected throughout their flight.

Another advantage of the Inmarsat EAN is its speed. The network provides speeds of up to 75Mbps, which is faster than most other in-flight connectivity solutions. This speed allows passengers to stream high-quality videos and download large files without any lag.

The Inmarsat EAN also provides a cost-effective solution for airlines. The network uses a hybrid system of satellite and ground-based networks, which reduces the cost of providing connectivity to passengers. This cost-saving solution makes it an attractive option for airlines looking to provide in-flight connectivity to their passengers.

However, the Inmarsat EAN is not without its limitations. One of the significant drawbacks of the network is its limited coverage outside of Europe. Passengers flying to other parts of the world may not be able to access the network, which can be a significant inconvenience.

Another limitation of the Inmarsat EAN is its reliance on ground-based networks. The network uses a combination of satellite and ground-based networks, and if the ground-based network is down, passengers may experience connectivity issues. This limitation can be a significant concern for airlines, as it can lead to a negative passenger experience.

When compared to other in-flight connectivity solutions, the Inmarsat EAN stands out as a reliable and cost-effective option. However, other solutions such as the Gogo 2Ku and the Panasonic Avionics Global Communications Suite also provide high-speed internet connectivity to passengers.

The Gogo 2Ku uses a satellite-based network to provide connectivity to passengers. The network provides speeds of up to 100Mbps, which is faster than the Inmarsat EAN. However, the Gogo 2Ku is limited in coverage, and passengers may experience connectivity issues in remote areas.

The Panasonic Avionics Global Communications Suite uses a combination of satellite and ground-based networks to provide connectivity to passengers. The network provides speeds of up to 50Mbps, which is slower than the Inmarsat EAN and the Gogo 2Ku. However, the network provides global coverage, making it an attractive option for airlines.

In conclusion, the Inmarsat European Aviation Network is a reliable and cost-effective option for airlines looking to provide in-flight connectivity to their passengers. The network provides high-speed internet connectivity and covers the entire European Union. However, the network is limited in coverage outside of Europe and relies on ground-based networks, which can lead to connectivity issues. When compared to other in-flight connectivity solutions, the Inmarsat EAN stands out as a reliable and cost-effective option, but airlines should consider their specific needs and requirements before making a decision.