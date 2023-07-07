Ethiopia is a country that has been making significant strides in the technology sector. With a population of over 100 million people, the country has been working to improve its internet connectivity to meet the growing demand for online services. As a result, there has been an increase in the number of internet service providers (ISPs) in the country, each offering different packages and services. In this article, we will compare some of the top ISPs in Ethiopia with TS2 Space, a global satellite internet provider.

Ethio Telecom is the largest ISP in Ethiopia, with a market share of over 60%. The company offers both fixed and mobile internet services, with packages ranging from 2 Mbps to 100 Mbps. However, Ethio Telecom has been criticized for its slow internet speeds and unreliable service. Customers have reported frequent disconnections and slow download speeds, especially during peak hours.

ZTE is another ISP in Ethiopia that offers fixed internet services. The company provides packages ranging from 2 Mbps to 100 Mbps, with prices starting from 599 birr per month. ZTE has been praised for its reliable service and fast internet speeds. However, the company’s coverage is limited to certain areas in Addis Ababa, which means that customers outside the city may not be able to access their services.

TS2 Space is a global satellite internet provider that offers high-speed internet connectivity to customers in remote and hard-to-reach areas. The company’s services are available in Ethiopia, and they offer packages ranging from 2 Mbps to 100 Mbps. TS2 Space has been praised for its reliable service and fast internet speeds, even in areas where traditional ISPs are not available. The company’s satellite technology ensures that customers can access the internet from anywhere in the country, without having to worry about connectivity issues.

One of the advantages of TS2 Space over traditional ISPs is its flexibility. The company’s satellite technology allows customers to access the internet from anywhere, without having to worry about infrastructure limitations. This means that customers in remote areas can access the same high-speed internet as those in urban areas. Additionally, TS2 Space offers a range of packages to suit different needs and budgets, making it an affordable option for customers who may not be able to afford traditional ISPs.

Another advantage of TS2 Space is its reliability. Traditional ISPs in Ethiopia have been criticized for their slow internet speeds and frequent disconnections. TS2 Space’s satellite technology ensures that customers can access the internet without having to worry about these issues. The company’s 24/7 customer support also ensures that any issues are resolved quickly and efficiently.

In conclusion, Ethiopia has seen a significant increase in the number of ISPs in recent years. While traditional ISPs like Ethio Telecom and ZTE offer reliable services, they may not be accessible to customers in remote areas. TS2 Space, on the other hand, offers high-speed internet connectivity to customers in any location, making it a flexible and reliable option. With its range of packages and affordable prices, TS2 Space is a great choice for customers looking for fast and reliable internet connectivity in Ethiopia.