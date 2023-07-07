Benefits of Inmarsat Fleet Secure for Maritime Communications

Inmarsat Fleet Secure is a comprehensive suite of cyber security services designed to provide secure and reliable communications and connectivity at sea. The maritime industry has long been vulnerable to cyber attacks, with ships and their crews often operating in remote and isolated locations. Inmarsat Fleet Secure addresses these vulnerabilities by providing a range of services that protect against cyber threats and ensure the safety and security of crew, cargo, and vessel.

One of the key benefits of Inmarsat Fleet Secure is its ability to provide real-time threat detection and response. The service includes a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) staffed by expert analysts who monitor network traffic and detect any suspicious activity. If a threat is detected, the SOC can quickly respond and take action to mitigate the risk. This proactive approach to cyber security is essential in today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Another benefit of Inmarsat Fleet Secure is its ability to provide secure connectivity for crew members. The service includes a secure Wi-Fi network that allows crew members to access the internet and communicate with family and friends without compromising the security of the vessel’s network. This is particularly important for crew members who may be at sea for extended periods of time and rely on internet access for personal and professional reasons.

In addition to providing secure connectivity for crew members, Inmarsat Fleet Secure also includes a range of services that protect against cyber threats to the vessel’s systems and infrastructure. These services include vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and network hardening. By identifying and addressing vulnerabilities in the vessel’s network, Inmarsat Fleet Secure helps to prevent cyber attacks and ensure the safety and security of crew, cargo, and vessel.

One of the unique features of Inmarsat Fleet Secure is its ability to provide secure communication between vessels and shore-based operations. The service includes a secure satellite link that allows vessels to communicate with shore-based operations without the risk of interception or eavesdropping. This is particularly important for vessels that are transporting sensitive cargo or operating in areas where there is a high risk of piracy or other security threats.

Finally, Inmarsat Fleet Secure provides peace of mind for vessel owners and operators by ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards. The service is designed to meet the requirements of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, as well as other industry standards and best practices. By ensuring compliance with these standards, Inmarsat Fleet Secure helps to reduce the risk of fines, penalties, and reputational damage.

In conclusion, Inmarsat Fleet Secure is a comprehensive suite of cyber security services that provides secure and reliable communications and connectivity at sea. The service includes real-time threat detection and response, secure connectivity for crew members, protection against cyber threats to the vessel’s systems and infrastructure, secure communication between vessels and shore-based operations, and compliance with industry regulations and standards. By addressing the vulnerabilities of the maritime industry and providing a proactive approach to cyber security, Inmarsat Fleet Secure helps to ensure the safety and security of crew, cargo, and vessel.