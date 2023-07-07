DJI Care Refresh is a service offered by DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, that provides coverage for accidental damage to your drone. This service is available for a variety of DJI drones, including the Mavic Air. DJI Care Refresh for Mavic Air owners offers a number of benefits that can help you protect your investment and keep your drone flying smoothly.

One of the main benefits of DJI Care Refresh for Mavic Air owners is that it provides coverage for accidental damage. This means that if you accidentally crash your drone or damage it in some other way, you can get it repaired or replaced at a reduced cost. This can be a huge relief for drone owners who are worried about the cost of repairs or replacement if something goes wrong.

Another benefit of DJI Care Refresh for Mavic Air owners is that it provides priority service. If you need to get your drone repaired or replaced, you will be given priority over other customers who do not have DJI Care Refresh. This can be especially helpful if you rely on your drone for work or other important activities.

DJI Care Refresh for Mavic Air owners also provides peace of mind. Knowing that you have coverage for accidental damage can help you relax and enjoy flying your drone without worrying about the potential cost of repairs or replacement. This can be especially important for new drone owners who may be nervous about flying their drone for the first time.

In addition to these benefits, DJI Care Refresh for Mavic Air owners also offers a number of other features. For example, you can get up to two replacement units within one year of purchasing DJI Care Refresh. This means that if your drone is damaged beyond repair, you can get a replacement unit at a reduced cost. You can also get free shipping for your drone when you send it in for repairs or replacement.

To purchase DJI Care Refresh for your Mavic Air, you simply need to visit the DJI website and select the option for DJI Care Refresh when you purchase your drone. You can also purchase DJI Care Refresh within 48 hours of activating your drone. The cost of DJI Care Refresh varies depending on the drone model and the coverage you choose, but it is generally a small percentage of the cost of the drone itself.

Overall, DJI Care Refresh for Mavic Air owners offers a number of benefits that can help you protect your investment and keep your drone flying smoothly. Whether you are a professional drone pilot or a hobbyist, DJI Care Refresh can provide peace of mind and help you enjoy flying your drone without worrying about the potential cost of repairs or replacement. If you own a Mavic Air, consider purchasing DJI Care Refresh to take advantage of these benefits and protect your investment.