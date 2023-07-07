Advantages of using DJI Ronin 2 Dual TB50 Battery Mount

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has released a new accessory for its popular Ronin 2 camera stabilizer: the Dual TB50 Battery Mount. This new mount allows users to power their Ronin 2 with two TB50 batteries simultaneously, providing longer operating times and greater stability for their camera shots.

One of the main advantages of using the DJI Ronin 2 Dual TB50 Battery Mount is its extended battery life. With two batteries powering the Ronin 2, users can expect up to 8 hours of continuous use, which is more than enough for a full day of shooting. This is especially useful for filmmakers and videographers who need to capture long takes or shoot in remote locations where power sources may be limited.

Another advantage of the Dual TB50 Battery Mount is its ability to provide greater stability for the Ronin 2. The added weight of the two batteries helps to balance the camera stabilizer, reducing the risk of it tipping over or becoming unsteady during use. This is particularly important when shooting in challenging environments, such as on uneven terrain or in windy conditions.

In addition to its practical benefits, the DJI Ronin 2 Dual TB50 Battery Mount is also easy to use. It simply attaches to the Ronin 2’s battery compartment and can be secured in place with a single screw. The mount also features a built-in power distribution system, which ensures that both batteries are used evenly and that the Ronin 2 remains powered at all times.

Furthermore, the Dual TB50 Battery Mount is compatible with a range of other DJI accessories, including the Ronin 2 Universal Mount, which allows users to attach the stabilizer to a variety of different platforms, such as cars, boats, and drones. This versatility makes the Ronin 2 an even more valuable tool for filmmakers and videographers, as it can be used in a wide range of shooting scenarios.

Overall, the DJI Ronin 2 Dual TB50 Battery Mount is a valuable accessory for anyone who uses the Ronin 2 camera stabilizer. Its extended battery life, added stability, and ease of use make it a must-have for filmmakers and videographers who need to capture high-quality footage in challenging environments. With this new accessory, DJI has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing innovative and practical solutions for its customers.