ActiveTrack 4.0: How DJI Mavic 3T’s Intelligent Flight Mode Tracks Moving Subjects

The DJI Mavic 3T is a powerful drone that has revolutionized the world of aerial photography and videography. One of the most impressive features of this drone is its intelligent flight modes, which allow users to capture stunning footage with ease. In this article, we will take a closer look at one of these intelligent flight modes: ActiveTrack 4.0.

ActiveTrack 4.0 is a feature that allows the DJI Mavic 3T to track moving subjects with incredible accuracy. This feature is particularly useful for capturing footage of sports events, wildlife, and other fast-moving subjects. With ActiveTrack 4.0, users can select a subject and the drone will automatically follow it, keeping it in the center of the frame at all times.

One of the key advantages of ActiveTrack 4.0 is its ability to track subjects even when they are moving quickly. This is made possible by the drone’s advanced algorithms, which allow it to predict the subject’s movements and adjust its flight path accordingly. This means that users can capture smooth, steady footage even when the subject is moving at high speeds.

Another advantage of ActiveTrack 4.0 is its versatility. The feature can be used to track a wide range of subjects, from people and animals to vehicles and even boats. This makes it a valuable tool for a variety of applications, including sports photography, wildlife photography, and even search and rescue operations.

To use ActiveTrack 4.0, users simply need to select the subject they want to track using the DJI GO 4 app. The drone will then automatically follow the subject, keeping it in the center of the frame at all times. Users can also adjust the drone’s altitude and distance from the subject to get the perfect shot.

One of the most impressive aspects of ActiveTrack 4.0 is its ability to avoid obstacles. The drone is equipped with a range of sensors that allow it to detect and avoid obstacles in its path. This means that users can capture footage of moving subjects even in complex environments, such as crowded streets or dense forests.

Overall, ActiveTrack 4.0 is a powerful and versatile feature that makes the DJI Mavic 3T an excellent choice for anyone looking to capture stunning footage of moving subjects. Whether you’re a professional photographer or a hobbyist, this feature is sure to take your aerial photography to the next level. So if you’re in the market for a high-quality drone, be sure to consider the DJI Mavic 3T and its impressive intelligent flight modes.