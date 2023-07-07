5 Reasons Why Infiray Geni GL35 is the Best Thermal Rifle Scope for Hunting

Infiray Geni GL35 – Thermal Rifle Scope

Hunting has been a popular activity for centuries, and with the advancement of technology, hunting has become more efficient and effective. One of the most significant technological advancements in hunting is the thermal rifle scope. Thermal rifle scopes use infrared technology to detect heat signatures, making it easier to spot prey in low light conditions. The Infiray Geni GL35 is one of the best thermal rifle scopes on the market, and here are five reasons why.

1. High-Quality Image

The Infiray Geni GL35 has a high-resolution OLED display that provides a clear and crisp image. The display has a resolution of 1024×768, which is higher than most thermal rifle scopes on the market. The high-resolution display makes it easier to spot prey, even in low light conditions. The image is also customizable, allowing hunters to adjust the brightness and contrast to their liking.

2. Long Detection Range

The Infiray Geni GL35 has a long detection range of up to 1800 meters. This long detection range makes it easier to spot prey from a distance, giving hunters an advantage over their prey. The long detection range also makes it easier to track prey, even if they are moving.

3. Multiple Color Palettes

The Infiray Geni GL35 has multiple color palettes, allowing hunters to choose the best color for their environment. The color palettes include white hot, black hot, red hot, and fusion. The white hot palette is best for detecting prey in snow-covered environments, while the black hot palette is best for detecting prey in dark environments. The red hot palette is best for detecting prey in grassy environments, while the fusion palette is best for detecting prey in mixed environments.

4. Easy to Use

The Infiray Geni GL35 is easy to use, even for beginners. The scope has a simple interface that is easy to navigate. The scope also has a one-shot zero function, which makes it easier to zero in on prey. The scope also has a video output function, allowing hunters to record their hunts.

5. Durable and Reliable

The Infiray Geni GL35 is durable and reliable, making it perfect for hunting in harsh environments. The scope is made from high-quality materials that can withstand extreme temperatures and weather conditions. The scope is also waterproof and shockproof, making it perfect for hunting in wet and rugged environments.

Conclusion

The Infiray Geni GL35 is one of the best thermal rifle scopes on the market, and for good reason. The scope has a high-quality image, long detection range, multiple color palettes, is easy to use, and is durable and reliable. These features make the Infiray Geni GL35 the perfect thermal rifle scope for hunting. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced hunter, the Infiray Geni GL35 is sure to enhance your hunting experience.