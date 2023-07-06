What is DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for DJI Mini 2?

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has launched a new product that will give drone enthusiasts peace of mind when flying their DJI Mini 2. The DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan is a comprehensive protection plan that covers accidental damage to the drone, including water damage, collisions, and flyaway incidents.

The DJI Mini 2 is a popular drone among hobbyists and professionals alike, thanks to its compact size, lightweight design, and advanced features. However, accidents can happen, and repairing a damaged drone can be costly. That’s where DJI Care Refresh comes in.

The DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan is a one-time purchase that provides coverage for one year from the date of activation. The plan covers up to two replacement units within the coverage period, with a small additional fee for each replacement. This means that if your DJI Mini 2 is damaged beyond repair, you can get a replacement unit quickly and easily, without having to pay the full cost of a new drone.

To activate DJI Care Refresh, you simply need to register your DJI Mini 2 on the DJI website and purchase the plan. Once activated, you can enjoy the benefits of the plan, including priority service, free shipping for replacement units, and a 15% discount on repair fees.

The DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan is a great investment for anyone who uses their DJI Mini 2 frequently or in challenging environments. Accidents can happen even to the most experienced pilots, and having the peace of mind that comes with DJI Care Refresh can make all the difference.

In addition to accidental damage coverage, DJI Care Refresh also covers flyaway incidents. If your DJI Mini 2 becomes lost or unresponsive during flight, DJI will use its advanced tracking technology to locate the drone and provide a replacement unit if necessary.

DJI Care Refresh is not just a protection plan, it’s also a way to ensure that your DJI Mini 2 is always up to date and functioning at its best. With the plan, you can enjoy free firmware updates and access to DJI’s technical support team, who can help you troubleshoot any issues you may encounter.

Overall, the DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan is a valuable investment for anyone who owns a DJI Mini 2. It provides comprehensive protection against accidental damage and flyaway incidents, as well as access to priority service, free shipping for replacement units, and a 15% discount on repair fees. With DJI Care Refresh, you can fly your DJI Mini 2 with confidence, knowing that you’re covered in case of any mishaps.