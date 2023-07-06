Viasat, a global communications company, has been working tirelessly to enhance telemedicine and healthcare in remote areas. The company has partnered with various telemedicine providers to ensure that people living in remote areas have access to quality healthcare services.

Telemedicine is the use of technology to provide healthcare services remotely. It involves the use of video conferencing, mobile health apps, and other digital tools to connect patients with healthcare providers. Telemedicine has become increasingly popular in recent years, especially in remote areas where access to healthcare services is limited.

Viasat’s partnership with telemedicine providers has been instrumental in improving healthcare services in remote areas. The company has provided high-speed internet connectivity to healthcare facilities in remote areas, enabling them to offer telemedicine services to their patients. This has made it possible for patients to receive medical care without having to travel long distances to see a doctor.

One of the telemedicine providers that Viasat has partnered with is the Indian Health Service (IHS). IHS is a federal agency that provides healthcare services to Native American and Alaska Native communities. Viasat has provided high-speed internet connectivity to IHS facilities, enabling them to offer telemedicine services to their patients.

Through its partnership with IHS, Viasat has helped to improve healthcare services in remote areas. Patients can now receive medical care without having to travel long distances to see a doctor. This has not only saved patients time and money but has also improved their overall health outcomes.

Viasat has also partnered with other telemedicine providers, such as GlobalMed and eClinicalWorks. These partnerships have enabled Viasat to provide high-speed internet connectivity to healthcare facilities in remote areas, enabling them to offer telemedicine services to their patients.

GlobalMed is a telemedicine provider that offers virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, and other telemedicine services. Viasat has provided high-speed internet connectivity to GlobalMed’s telemedicine carts, enabling healthcare providers to offer telemedicine services to their patients in remote areas.

eClinicalWorks is a healthcare IT company that offers electronic health records, practice management software, and other healthcare IT solutions. Viasat has provided high-speed internet connectivity to eClinicalWorks’ software, enabling healthcare providers to access patient records and offer telemedicine services to their patients in remote areas.

Viasat’s efforts to enhance telemedicine and healthcare in remote areas have not gone unnoticed. The company has received several awards for its work in this area, including the 2019 Satellite Technology of the Year award from the Mobile Satellite Users Association.

In conclusion, Viasat’s partnership with telemedicine providers has been instrumental in improving healthcare services in remote areas. The company has provided high-speed internet connectivity to healthcare facilities in remote areas, enabling them to offer telemedicine services to their patients. This has made it possible for patients to receive medical care without having to travel long distances to see a doctor. Viasat’s efforts to enhance telemedicine and healthcare in remote areas have not only saved patients time and money but have also improved their overall health outcomes.