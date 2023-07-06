Introduction to Infiray Finder FL35R – Thermal Imaging Monocular

The Infiray Finder FL35R is a thermal imaging monocular that has been designed to provide users with an exceptional experience when it comes to detecting heat signatures. This device is equipped with advanced features that make it an ideal tool for hunters, law enforcement officers, and outdoor enthusiasts who want to see in the dark or low-light conditions.

The Infiray Finder FL35R is a compact and lightweight device that is easy to carry around. It weighs only 350 grams, making it one of the lightest thermal imaging monoculars on the market. This device is also small enough to fit in your pocket, making it easy to take with you wherever you go.

One of the key features of the Infiray Finder FL35R is its thermal imaging technology. This technology allows the device to detect heat signatures from up to 1,000 meters away. This means that you can easily spot animals, people, or objects in the dark or low-light conditions. The device is also equipped with a 384×288 resolution sensor, which provides clear and detailed images.

The Infiray Finder FL35R is also equipped with a 12-micron pixel pitch, which provides a high level of sensitivity. This means that the device can detect even the slightest temperature differences, making it an ideal tool for detecting hidden objects or people.

Another great feature of the Infiray Finder FL35R is its long battery life. The device is equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can last up to 7 hours on a single charge. This means that you can use the device for extended periods without having to worry about running out of power.

The Infiray Finder FL35R is also very easy to use. It comes with a user-friendly interface that allows you to adjust the settings and view the images with ease. The device is also equipped with a built-in video recorder, which allows you to record your observations and share them with others.

Overall, the Infiray Finder FL35R is an exceptional thermal imaging monocular that offers advanced features and exceptional performance. Whether you are a hunter, law enforcement officer, or outdoor enthusiast, this device is sure to provide you with the tools you need to see in the dark or low-light conditions. So, if you are looking for a high-quality thermal imaging monocular, be sure to check out the Infiray Finder FL35R.