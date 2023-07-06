DJI Phantom 4 Series Battery Charging Hub is an essential accessory for all drone enthusiasts. It is a device that allows you to charge up to three batteries simultaneously, making it a must-have for anyone who owns a DJI Phantom 4 Series drone. However, it is important to know how to properly charge your DJI Phantom 4 Series Battery Charging Hub to ensure that it functions optimally and lasts for a long time.

Firstly, it is important to note that the DJI Phantom 4 Series Battery Charging Hub is designed to charge only DJI Phantom 4 Series batteries. Attempting to charge other types of batteries may damage the charging hub and the batteries. Therefore, it is important to ensure that you only use DJI Phantom 4 Series batteries with the charging hub.

Before charging your batteries, ensure that they are cool to the touch. Charging hot batteries can damage them and reduce their lifespan. It is recommended that you wait for at least 10 minutes after flying your drone before charging the batteries.

To charge your batteries, connect the charging hub to a power source using the included power cable. The charging hub will light up, indicating that it is ready to charge your batteries. Insert up to three batteries into the charging hub, ensuring that they are properly aligned with the charging ports. The charging hub will automatically detect the batteries and begin charging them.

It is important to note that the charging hub charges the batteries in sequence, starting with the battery with the highest charge level. This ensures that all the batteries are charged evenly and reduces the risk of overcharging or undercharging any of the batteries.

The charging hub has four LED lights that indicate the charging status of each battery. When a battery is charging, the corresponding LED light will blink. When the battery is fully charged, the LED light will turn off. It is important to note that the charging hub does not indicate the charge level of the batteries. To check the charge level of your batteries, you will need to use the DJI GO app or a battery checker.

It is recommended that you use the DJI GO app to monitor the charging status of your batteries. The app allows you to see the charge level of each battery and the estimated time remaining for each battery to be fully charged. This allows you to plan your flights accordingly and ensures that you always have fully charged batteries for your drone.

Once all the batteries are fully charged, disconnect the charging hub from the power source and remove the batteries. It is important to note that the charging hub will automatically turn off after all the batteries are fully charged. Therefore, there is no need to manually turn off the charging hub.

In conclusion, the DJI Phantom 4 Series Battery Charging Hub is an essential accessory for all drone enthusiasts. To ensure that it functions optimally and lasts for a long time, it is important to know how to properly charge your DJI Phantom 4 Series Battery Charging Hub. Always use DJI Phantom 4 Series batteries with the charging hub, ensure that the batteries are cool before charging, and use the DJI GO app to monitor the charging status of your batteries. By following these simple steps, you can ensure that your DJI Phantom 4 Series Battery Charging Hub always delivers optimal performance.