5 Reasons Why DJI Inspire 2 is the Ultimate Choice for Professional Filmmakers

The DJI Inspire 2 is a drone that has been designed with professional filmmakers in mind. It is a high-performance drone that comes with a range of features that make it the ultimate choice for filmmakers who want to capture stunning aerial footage. In this article, we will look at five reasons why the DJI Inspire 2 is the ultimate choice for professional filmmakers.

1. High-Quality Camera

The DJI Inspire 2 comes with a high-quality camera that can capture stunning 5.2K video at 30 frames per second. The camera is equipped with a 20-megapixel sensor that can capture high-resolution images. The camera is also capable of capturing slow-motion footage at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. The camera is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal that provides smooth and stable footage even in windy conditions.

2. Dual-Battery System

The DJI Inspire 2 comes with a dual-battery system that provides up to 27 minutes of flight time. This means that filmmakers can capture more footage without having to worry about the drone running out of battery. The dual-battery system also provides redundancy, which means that if one battery fails, the other battery will keep the drone in the air.

3. Obstacle Avoidance

The DJI Inspire 2 comes with obstacle avoidance sensors that help to prevent collisions with objects in the drone’s path. The sensors are located on the front, bottom, and sides of the drone, and they can detect obstacles up to 30 meters away. This feature is particularly useful when flying in tight spaces or when filming in areas with a lot of obstacles.

4. Licenses for Cinema DNG and ProRes

The DJI Inspire 2 comes with licenses for Cinema DNG and ProRes, which are two of the most popular video formats used by professional filmmakers. Cinema DNG is a raw video format that provides maximum flexibility in post-production, while ProRes is a high-quality video format that is widely used in the film industry. These licenses allow filmmakers to capture footage in the format of their choice, which makes post-production much easier.

5. High-Speed Performance

The DJI Inspire 2 is a high-performance drone that can fly at speeds of up to 58 miles per hour. This makes it ideal for capturing fast-moving subjects such as cars, boats, and athletes. The drone is also capable of ascending at a rate of 6 meters per second and descending at a rate of 9 meters per second, which makes it easy to capture footage from different angles.

In conclusion, the DJI Inspire 2 is the ultimate choice for professional filmmakers who want to capture stunning aerial footage. It comes with a high-quality camera, a dual-battery system, obstacle avoidance sensors, licenses for Cinema DNG and ProRes, and high-speed performance. These features make it easy for filmmakers to capture footage that is both high-quality and creative. If you are a professional filmmaker looking for a drone that can take your work to the next level, the DJI Inspire 2 is definitely worth considering.