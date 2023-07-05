Yahsat’s Partnership with Hughes Network Systems for Broadband Satellite Solutions

Yahsat, the UAE-based satellite operator, has announced a new partnership with Hughes Network Systems, a global leader in broadband satellite solutions. The partnership aims to provide advanced satellite broadband services to customers in the Middle East, Africa, and Southwest Asia.

The collaboration will leverage Yahsat’s advanced satellite fleet and Hughes’ expertise in broadband satellite technology to deliver high-speed, reliable, and affordable internet connectivity to underserved communities in the region. The partnership will also focus on developing innovative solutions for specific industries, such as oil and gas, mining, and government.

Yahsat’s satellite fleet consists of three satellites, covering more than 160 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Southwest Asia. The company’s satellites provide a range of services, including broadband internet, voice, data, and video. Yahsat’s partnership with Hughes Network Systems will enable the company to expand its broadband offerings and reach more customers in the region.

Hughes Network Systems, on the other hand, has been a pioneer in the satellite industry for over 40 years. The company has developed advanced satellite technologies that have revolutionized the way people connect and communicate. Hughes’ broadband satellite solutions are used by governments, businesses, and consumers around the world.

The partnership between Yahsat and Hughes Network Systems is expected to have a significant impact on the region’s digital transformation. With more people working remotely and relying on digital services, the demand for high-speed internet connectivity has never been higher. The partnership will help bridge the digital divide and provide reliable internet access to communities that have been left behind.

The partnership will also support the growth of specific industries in the region. For example, the oil and gas industry relies heavily on satellite connectivity to monitor and manage operations in remote locations. The partnership between Yahsat and Hughes Network Systems will provide advanced satellite solutions that can support the industry’s needs and improve efficiency.

The partnership will also benefit the mining industry, which often operates in remote areas with limited connectivity. With advanced satellite solutions, mining companies can improve safety, increase productivity, and reduce costs. The partnership will provide tailored solutions that meet the industry’s unique needs and challenges.

In addition to providing broadband services, the partnership between Yahsat and Hughes Network Systems will also focus on developing innovative solutions for specific applications. For example, the companies will work together to develop satellite-based solutions for disaster response and emergency communications. These solutions will help governments and organizations respond quickly and effectively to emergencies and natural disasters.

Overall, Yahsat’s partnership with Hughes Network Systems is a significant step forward for the satellite industry in the Middle East, Africa, and Southwest Asia. The partnership will provide advanced satellite solutions that can support the region’s digital transformation and economic growth. With reliable and affordable internet connectivity, communities in the region can access new opportunities and improve their quality of life. The partnership between Yahsat and Hughes Network Systems is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in the satellite industry.