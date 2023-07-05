Will Starlink Provide Mobile Data?

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been making waves in the satellite internet industry with its Starlink project. The project aims to provide high-speed internet to areas that are currently underserved or unserved by traditional internet providers. While the focus has been on providing internet to homes and businesses, many are wondering if Starlink will also provide mobile data.

Currently, Starlink’s internet service requires a user to have a dish installed on their property to receive the signal. This means that the service is not yet mobile-friendly. However, Musk has hinted that mobile internet is in the works. In a tweet from October 2020, Musk stated that “in a few months, Starlink will have enough satellites in orbit to provide internet coverage to most of Earth.” He went on to say that “it will be like trying to sell somebody a car that doesn’t have wheels. They’re like, ‘Why doesn’t it have wheels?’ ‘Oh, you have to get the wheels separately.'”

This tweet suggests that Starlink is working on a solution for mobile internet. However, there are still some obstacles to overcome. One of the biggest challenges is the need for a dish to receive the signal. While it may be possible to create a smaller, more portable dish, it is unclear if this is something that Starlink is currently working on.

Another challenge is the cost. Starlink’s current internet service costs $99 per month, plus a one-time fee of $499 for the equipment. This price point may be too high for many mobile users, especially those who are used to paying much less for their mobile data plans. It is possible that Starlink will need to lower its prices in order to make mobile internet a viable option.

Despite these challenges, there are many reasons why Starlink could be a game-changer for mobile internet. One of the biggest advantages is the speed. Starlink’s internet service is currently capable of speeds up to 150 Mbps, which is much faster than most mobile data plans. This could be a huge selling point for users who need fast internet on the go.

Another advantage is the coverage. Starlink’s satellites are designed to provide internet coverage to even the most remote areas of the world. This means that users could potentially have internet access in places where traditional mobile data providers do not offer coverage.

Finally, Starlink’s internet service is not subject to the same data caps and throttling that many mobile data plans are. This means that users could potentially use as much data as they need without worrying about hitting a limit or having their speeds slowed down.

In conclusion, while Starlink’s current internet service is not yet mobile-friendly, there are indications that mobile internet is in the works. While there are still some challenges to overcome, such as the need for a portable dish and the cost, there are many reasons why Starlink could be a game-changer for mobile internet. With its fast speeds, wide coverage, and lack of data caps and throttling, Starlink could provide a much-needed alternative to traditional mobile data providers. Only time will tell if Starlink will be able to make mobile internet a reality, but it is certainly an exciting possibility.